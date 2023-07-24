‘Buchecha’ identifies Oumar ‘Reug Reug’ Kane's  improvements: “He’s definitely been training a lot”

Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida has always been one of the classiest competitors both in mixed martial arts and Brazilian jiu-jitsu. A true student of the game, the BJJ legend doesn’t forget to not only study his opponents but also give them a lot of respect.

The 17-time BJJ world champion will continue his MMA journey when he takes on ‘Reug Reug’ Oumar Kane at ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs. Grigorian on Prime Video this August 4 at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

In an interview with ONE Championship, ‘Buchecha’ revealed that he’s been watching ‘Reug Reug’ and he believes he’s zeroed in on the Senegalese brawler’s best weapons.

Almeida said:

“He’s definitely been training a lot on takedown defense and striking. I think those are his strong points.”

‘Buchecha’ is the most decorated BJJ artist of all time, but he’s now fully transitioned into MMA. The 33-year-old has won everything there is to be won in submission grappling, and his transition to a new sport was nothing but amazing.

Almeida is 4-0 in his MMA career, the entirety of which was fought under the ONE Championship banner. With all four of his wins taking place in the first round, the Brazilian star boasts a record of three submissions and one technical knockout.

After submitting Anderson ‘Braddock’ Silva in his MMA debut in September 2021, ‘Buchecha’ went on to submit Kang Ji Won, TKO Simon Carson, and ultimately heel-hooked Kirill Grishenko to oblivion.

‘Buchecha’ now has a chance to bring his MMA run to five straight wins, and possibly get a shot at ONE heavyweight world champion Anatoly Malykhin.

Before he gets within arm's reach of ONE Championship gold, though, Almeida must first get through Kane in Bangkok.

