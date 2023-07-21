‘Buchecha’ unfazed by Oumar Kane’s high-pressure grappling: “I trust my wrestling”

‘Reug Reug’ Oumar Kane is arguably the most terrifying wrestler in ONE Championship right now, but Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida is unfazed by the Senegalese grappling machine.

‘Buchecha’ will face Kane in a pivotal heavyweight matchup at ONE Fight Night 13 this August 4 at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

In an interview with Money Moicano Podcast, ‘Buchecha’ was made aware of just how aggressive Kane is using his wrestling-heavy offense.

Almeida, however, is a master when it comes to the ground. The 33-year-old is the most decorated Brazilian jiu-jitsu artist in the world with a record 17 world titles to his name.

He said:

“It's going to be a really interesting fight… I trust my wrestling of course.”

Since he transitioned to mixed martial arts, ‘Buchecha’ mounted a perfect 4-0 record with all four fights ending in the first round.

Almeida had a stellar ONE Championship and MMA debut when he submitted Brazilian knockout machine Anderson ‘Braddock’ Silva with a North-South Choke in September 2021.

Since his submission win over Silva, ‘Buchecha’ tapped out South Korean slugger Kang Ji Won and TKO’d Australian veteran Kirill Grishenko.

His last fight, though, might just be the best one of his young MMA career.

‘Buchecha’ showed why he’s one of the most feared BJJ artists of all time when he practically twisted Grishenko’s left foot in the other direction for the first-round submission win at ONE on Prime Video 1.

Kane, meanwhile, is a relentless wrestler with a 4-1 record in ONE Championship. Though he’s primarily a grappler, ‘Reug Reug’ can also rely on his power with three of his wins coming by way of knockout or TKO.

ONE Fight Night 13 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.