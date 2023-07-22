'Buchecha’ still banking on his elite BJJ vs. ‘Reug Reug’s' Senegal wrestling: “I'd choose it over anything”

Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida is confident in his stand-up skills but will still rely on his ground game to get the job done against Oumar ‘Reug Reug’ Kane in his highly anticipated return to action.

Almeida, a 17-time BJJ world champion, has dispatched every man who has stepped in front of him since making his mixed martial arts debut in 2021. He’ll attempt to add another name to his growing hit list on August 4 when he heads to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium for a clash with heavyweight knockout artist ‘Reug Reug’ at ONE Fight Night 13 on Prime Video.

Almeida’s opponent comes equipped with a pair of heavy hands and some solid Senegalese wrestling, but ‘Buchecha’ is confident that he can get the job done no matter where the fight takes him. However, he would admittedly prefer to get it done with his world-class grappling skills.

In a recent appearance on the Money Moicano Podcast, he said:

“I trust my Muay Thai and my boxing. And of course, my jiu-jitsu... If I can use it, I'd choose it over [anything else]. Easy skills. It's an interesting matchup and I cannot wait.”

Watch the interview below:

Standing in Almeida’s way of a fifth-straight win inside the circle will be Oumar Kane, a 5-1 fighter who also finds himself on the cusp of heavyweight title contendership. ‘Reug Reug’ has scored three impressive knockouts during his run with ONE Championship, against Alain Ngalani, Batradz Gazzaev, and Patrick Schmid. In his most recent outing at ONE on Prime Video 5, Kane added another win by unanimous decision over Jasur Mirzamukhamedov.

‘Reug Reug’ will look to score the biggest win of his career thus far as he takes on an opponent who has looked virtually unbeatable inside the circle thus far.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 13 live and for free in US primetime on August 4.