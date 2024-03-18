BJJ savant Tye Ruotolo explains his unbridled passion for the grappling arts: "It's just my identity"

Young Brazilian jiu-jitsu phenom and reigning and undisputed ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion Tye Ruotolo lives and breathes BJJ.

In fact, the 21-year-old ATOS representative says he feels compelled, physically and mentally, to continue competing at the highest level. The American superstar told ONE Championship in a recent interview:

"It's not even like we have an option. I don't feel like I can just stop doing it -- it's just my identity. It's just like who I am, right?"

Tye and twin brother Kade, who is the ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion, are grappling prodigies, changing the game with every technique. The Ruotolo twins are known for their unorthodox grappling styles.

Tye says he and Kade are all about jiu-jitsu on a daily basis. He added:

"Of course, there's always been pressure. We've just been doing it at such a young age that it's part of our lives."

Fans won't have to wait long to see Tye Ruotolo back in action as he returns to the ONE Championship ring to defend his gold.

Tye Ruotolo to put ONE welterweight submission grappling world title on the line against Izaak Michell at ONE Fight Night 21: Eersel vs. Nicolas

21-year-old BJJ phenom Tye Ruotolo is back and ready to put his ONE welterweight submission grappling world title up for grabs. The American squares off with Australia's Izaak Michell in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 21: Eersel vs. Nicolas on Prime Video.

ONE Fight Night 21 broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, April 5th. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding the event as it happens.