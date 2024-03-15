WATCH: Tye Ruotolo makes it personal in stunning submission win over BJJ legend Garry Tonon in ONE debut

Since making his sensational ONE Championship debut, Tye Ruotolo has established himself as one of the promotion’s most exciting grapplers.

First stepping inside the Circle at ONE 157 on May 20, 2022, the IBJJF world champion delivered a spectacular showing against submission specialist Garry Tonon, dispatching ‘The Lion Killer’ in just 82 seconds. Since then, Ruotolo has remained undefeated under the ONE banner, earning wins over five straight opponents en route to becoming the first-ever ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion.

On Friday, April 5, at ONE Fight Night 21, Tye Ruotolo will return to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok to defend ONE welterweight submission grappling world title for the first time against Aussie star Izaak Michell in the evening’s co-main event.

Can Izaak Michell shock the world and end Tye Ruotolo’s reign at the top?

Working extensively under BJJ icons John Danaher and Craig Jones, Izaak Michell is considered by many to be one of the top no-gi athletes of his generation. Over the years, Michell has earned a slew of accomplishments, including coming in first place at the ADCC Asia & Oceania Trials in 2022 and taking gold as a brown belt in the 2021 IBJJF world championships.

According to the website BJJ Heroes, Michell has 18 wins, with 12 of those victories coming by way of submission, against just two defeats.

Can the ONE Championship debutant shock the world and end Tye Ruotolo’s world title reign early, or will the Atos Jiu-Jitsu product continue his dominant run inside the Circle?

Fans in North America can watch ONE Fight Night 21: Eersel vs. Nicolas live and for free on Amazon Prime Video in U.S. Primetime on Friday, April. 5.