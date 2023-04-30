BKFC 41's preliminary card bout between Dillon Winemiller and Matthew Maestas featured an incredible finish, the speed of which was reminiscent of Jorge Masvidal's historic flying knee.

Winemiller and Maestas' light heavyweight bout was over before you could blink as Winemiller showed no intention of holding back from his very first strike. A quick salvo of strikes flattened Maestas in just seven seconds but it was the first action itself that sealed his fate.

Winemiller opened with a probing left jab that was not meant to connect but rather, it set up the imminent right hook perfectly. 'The Dog' packed all his power into the right hook as it was enough to send his opponent reeling. He followed it up with multiple combos and connected several times within seconds for the referee to put an end to the contest with just seven seconds having elapsed in the fight.

At UFC 239, Jorge Masvidal shocked the world by flying into Ben Askren and landing a knee to his face right as the round began. Askren was out cold in just five seconds and never quite recovered from the mental blow of the knockout as he went on to lose his next UFC fight against Demian Maia and also his exhibition boxing matchup against YouTuber Jake Paul.

Incidentally, the BKFC 41 bout was also Maestas' first professional loss and the manner of the knockout may become a difficult mental hurdle for him to scale for the rest of his career. Winemiller, on the other hand, bounced back perfectly from his BKFC debut loss.

The BKFC 41 main event and the co-main event is an all-UFC affair, with all four contestants having competed in the world's premier mixed martial arts promotion at some point in their careers.

Chad Mendes takes on former UFC lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez in the co-main event while the headlining act of the night pits former UFC welterweight Mike Perry against former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold in a light heavyweight bout.

Mike Perry spoke to TMZ Sports in an interview and promised to mark BKFC 41 by knocking out Rockhold. He said:

“You almost said his name correctly, Luke Out Cold. That’s what I say to him. This Saturday night, April 29th, BKFC first ever pay-per-view main event, Platinum Mike Perry puts Luke out cold.”

