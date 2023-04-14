5 best finishes of Jorge Masvidal's UFC career

At UFC 287 in Miami, Florida, Jorge Masvidal called it quits, bringing an end to a stellar 52-fight MMA career. 'Gamebred' started his professional career back in 2003 and opted to finally hang up his gloves in the city that forged him 20 years later.

Masvidal is among the biggest superstars the sport has ever seen. His scorching, life-changing run in 2019 vaulted him into stardom, culminating in him winning the ceremonial BMF title. With his UFC career now in the books, we thought we'd rank his best finishes inside the octagon.

On that note, here are the five most impressive finishes of Jorge Masvidal's UFC career.

#5. Jorge Masvidal vs. Cezar Ferreira – TUF 21 Finalé

Jorge Masvidal compiled a three-fight win streak in 2014, defeating Pat Healy, Daron Cruickshank and James Krause to move into title contention in the lightweight division.

Likely one win away from a shot at gold, Masvidal then suffered an unfortunate split-decision loss to Al Iaquinta, a decision many disagreed with. 'Gamebred' then moved up to welterweight, taking on Cezar Ferreira in his 170-pound octagon debut.

Notably, while Jorge Masvidal was moving up from the lightweight division, Cezar Ferriera was dropping down from middleweight and was also making his UFC welterweight debut. As such, the Brazilian was a slight betting favorite.

Ferriera's strength advantage was apparent right from the get-go. He tried to initiate some grappling entanglements, but Masvidal was able to stay safe against the fence. With Ferriera clinching him against the cage, 'Gamebred' uncorked a sublime short-elbow, sending his counterpart to the mat.

After a few follow-up strikes, the referee called a halt to the action, kicking off Masvidal's welterweight run in style.

#4. Jorge Masvidal vs. Donald Cerrone – UFC on FOX 23

Jorge Masvidal endured a turbulent run in the welterweight division between 2015 and 2016. Following back-to-back split-decision defeats to Benson Henderson and Lorenz Larkin, Masvidal returned to winning ways with consecutive wins over Ross Pearson and Jake Ellenberger.

He took on Donald Cerrone at UFC on FOX 23, eyeing a third win on the trot.

Jorge Masvidal picked apart Donald Cerrone right from the opening bell. Towards the end of a hugely successful first round, 'Gamebred' dropped 'Cowboy', who was arguably saved by the bell.

After clearly dominating the first round, Masvidal came out with a swagger in the second. He repeatedly caught Cerrone with his striking combinations, which ultimately proved to be too much for 'Cowboy'.

A minute into the second round, Cerrone threw a body kick, which Masvidal caught. The Miami native then landed a solid one-two combo on his off-balance opponent, knocking him down for the second time. 'Gamebred' then closed the show with a couple of ground-and-pound strikes.

#3. Jorge Masvidal vs. Michael Chiesa – UFC on FOX 8

In his second outing in the UFC, Jorge Masvidal took on Michael Chiesa at UFC on FOX 8. Masvidal, a Strikeforce veteran, was the more experienced fighter going into the bout against the surging grappling sensation Chiesa. Considering the stylistic matchup, 'Gamebred' was the betting underdog heading into the bout.

Up until this fight, Masvidal had just one submission win and three submission losses on his record. More often than not, his boxing-heavy style didn't fare well against heavy wrestlers and grapplers.

Meanwhile, Chiesa came into the bout against 'Gamebred' off the back of six straight submission wins and was undefeated at the time.

The bout that ensued left fans in a state of utter shock. Jorge Masvidal bullied Michael Chiesa around the octagon throughout the first two rounds while stuffing all of 'The Maverick's takedown attempts.

In the last 20 seconds of the bout, Masvidal surprisingly attacked a submission of his own. His brabo choke attempt in the dying seconds of the round forced Chiesa to tap, with just one second remaining on the clock.

#2. Jorge Masvidal vs. Darren Till – UFC Fight Night 147

Jorge Masvidal took a year-long hiatus from the octagon following decision losses to Demian Maia and Stephen Thompson in 2017. During his time away from the cage, he appeared on a Hispanic reality TV series, which he has since credited for giving him time to reflect on his career and make some changes to his style.

Masvidal called out former title challenger Darren Till on social media in early 2019. The duo squared off in the main event of UFC Fight Night 147 in London, England, in March.

Till had a reputation for being a high-level striker just like Masvidal. Following the Englishman's failed attempt at the title against Tyron Woodley, the UFC was likely looking to give 'The Gorilla' a favorable matchup in his home country as a platform to bounce back.

Despite Jorge Masvidal's famed striking prowess, many expected him to struggle against the size, reach and power of Darren Till. The first round showed why he was such a big betting underdog going into the fight as he was knocked down by the Brit after eating a powerful left straight.

In the second round, Masvidal seemingly slowed down and adopted a more calculated approach. Out of nowhere, 'Gamebred' blitzed Till and caught him with a thunderous left hook, putting him to sleep and silencing the English crowd.

#1. Jorge Masvidal vs. Ben Askren – UFC 239

Following his spectacular victory over Darren Till, there was a newfound sense of purpose surrounding Jorge Masvidal. In his next bout, he took on undefeated star Ben Askren at UFC 239. Askren, who boasted a perfect record and high-level wrestling pedigree, was a heavy betting favorite going into the fight.

Askren relentlessly pocked fun at Masvidal throughout the build-up to their fight. 'Funky' repeatedly pointed out that their bout would be a nightmare stylistic matchup for 'Gamebred' and that he would make light work of the Miami native.

Ben Askren's path to victory was obvious long before the duo squared off. He was never known for his striking and was smart enough to know that wrestling was the easiest route to victory.

However, Jorge Masvidal shocked the world in the opening sequence of the fight, producing one of the greatest knockouts in the history of combat sports. As soon as the bout started, 'Gamebred' darted at his opponent, knowing full well that the former wrestling champion would shoot for a takedown.

At full speed, he met Askren in the center of the cage with a powerful flying knee, which knocked him out just five seconds into the contest.

