BKFC 56: Date, venue, and ticket prices for upcoming bareknuckle event headlined by Mike Perry and Eddie Alvarez

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) is set to put on one of the biggest bare knuckle cards in history with BKFC 56.

The event takes place on December 2 and will be hosted at the Maverik Centre in Salt Lake City, Utah. Headling the show will two former UFC stars as Mike Perry takes on Eddie Alvarez at 175 lbs.

Perry is one of the few fighters whose stock has risen since leaving the UFC, with 'Platinum' becoming a fan favorite during his time with BKFC. The 32-year-old has won three fights in the promotion, notably defeating Michael 'Venom' Page and former UFC middleweight kingpin, Luke Rockhold.

Alvarez has also found a new lease of life since signing with BKFC, having defeated Chad Mendes in his promotional debut in an epic back-and-forth contest earlier this year.

For fans interested in seeing the action in person, tickets are still available through TicketMaster for the event. The tickets start from $78.00 USD, with more premium seats selling for over $100 USD.

To stream BKFC 56, fans can purchase the pay-per-view directly through the BKFC website for $49.99 ($29.99 for BKFC subscribers), or from the streaming service FITE.

Mike Perry dismisses Jerry Gaethje's BMF title ahead of BKFC 56

Mike Perry has stated that he doesn't care about the UFC's BMF title and has shrugged off Justin Gaethje as the current title holder. 'The Highlight' picked up the belt earlier this year courtesy of his stunning headkick KO win over Dustin Poirier.

Perry will face Eddie Alvarez in the main-event of BKFC 56 for the inaugural 'King of Violence' belt.

Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA, Perry dismissed the BMF title and stated that the only person he regards as it's champion is Jorge Masvidal. He said:

"It's the biggest bare-knuckle event... It's nice to have a belt. The 'King of Violence' belt sounds like such a cool belt. I'm a GMF. I'm a 'Good Motherf***er'. I don't care for the BMF belt. Besides, my BMF title champion would be Jorge 'Gamebred' Masvidal. So, Eddie Alvarez can go back down to lightweight if he doesn't retire after I knock him out."

Catch Perry's full interview here (1:20):