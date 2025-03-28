BKFC 70 Hollywood: Justin Ibarrola Sanchez vs. Abdiel Velazquez: Full video highlights

Justin Ibarrola Sanchez and Abdiel Velazquez clashed in the featured bout of BKFC 70 Hollywood in a pivotal three-round bantamweight showdown. The bare-knuckle event took place Thursday night at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida.

Ad

Sanchez made a swift return to the squared circle following his impressive second-round knockout victory over Derek Perez in December. On the other hand, Velazquez entered the bout after a dominant first-round finish against Travis Thompson at BKFC Clearwater in April 2024.

At BKFC 70 Hollywood, 'Joy Boy' showcased his dominance once again, securing a second-round victory over Velazquez to improve his undefeated bare-knuckle record to 7-0.

Check out the final face-off between Justin Ibarrola Sanchez and Abdiel Velazquez below:

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

The fight started with Velazquez coming out as the aggressor, momentarily seizing control, but Sanchez quickly adjusted and regained momentum. After a brief clinch, they resumed trading punches, with Sanchez landing a jab while 'The Nightmare' responded with a heavy left hand, stunning Sanchez momentarily, though he recovered well.

In the second round, the unbeaten American intensified his attack, consistently snapping out his jab and targeting the body. Velazquez fired a one-two but failed to connect, leading to a brief clinch before they resumed trading punches.

Ad

Sanchez then unleashed a fierce combination, sending 'The Nightmare' crashing to the canvas. Though Velazquez managed to beat the count, Sanchez maintained his assault, landing precise shots. Another explosive exchange saw 'Joy Boy' score a second knockdown, securing a dominant finish at the 1:27 mark of the round.

Check out the fight-ending sequence below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

During his post-fight interview, Sanchez dismissed reigning BKFC bantamweight champion Alberto Blas and boldly proclaimed himself as the best in the division:

"I’m the real f**king champion of this bantamweight division. I’m the most active fighter on the roster. I’m the first bantamweight to go 7-0. I’m undefeated. The real champ."

Check out Justin Ibarrola Sanchez's comments below:

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.