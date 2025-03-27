BKFC 70 Hollywood: Leonardo Perdomo vs. Steve Hérélius: Live round-by-round updates

The BKFC 70 Hollywood Leonardo Perdomo vs. Steve Hérélius round-by-round updates have arrived. They provide bare-knuckle boxing fans with real-time coverage and live scoring of the upcoming heavyweight clash set to co-main event this evening's card.

The bout is something of a layup to Perdomo, who is undefeated at 6-0, with every win coming by way of either TKO or knockout. Meanwhile, Hérélius hasn't been nearly as successful, having a 1-1 record, with one win via TKO and a loss via split-decision.

However, it's worth noting that Hérélius was fairly successful as a professional boxer, having previously held the WBA Inter-Continental cruiserweight and interim WBA cruiserweight titles. Unfortunately, professional boxers, at least, seem to struggle in bare-knuckle boxing, with Paulie Malignaggi being another.

For this reason, the oddsmakers at NXT Bets have Perdomo as a -714 favorite, while Hérélius is a +419 underdog. The event starts at 7:00 PM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 4:00 PM P.T. (Pacific Time). Meanwhile, the Perdomo vs. Hérélius bout is expected to start at around 8:40 PM E.T. / 5:40 PM P.T.

BKFC 70 Hollywood: Leonardo Perdomo vs. Steve Hérélius

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Round 4:

Round 5:

