BKFC 79 Sturgis: Gogo Slaveski vs. Julian Lane: Full results

BKFC 79 Sturgis is in the books. The event took place on Aug. 2 at the Buffalo Chip Campground in Sturgis, South Dakota, United States and featured several interesting fights. This article recaps the fights and explores the full event results.In the main event, Gorjan 'Gogo' Slaveski and Julian Lane competed for the welterweight title.As Slaveski appeared to be leading the dance through the first two rounds, Lane dropped him with a counter-right in Round 3. Both men continued to trade hard shots in the subsequent rounds, and Slaveski was dropped again in Round 5.The knockdowns tipped the scorecards heavily in Lane's favor, and he was declared the winner by unanimous decision to become the BKFC welterweight champion.In the co-main event, Taylor Starling faced Shelby Cannon in a women's strawweight bout. Both women had their moments in the back-and-forth bout. While Cannon appeared to have established an early lead, Starling successfully shifted the momentum and won three rounds on the judges scorecards to earn a unanimous decision victory. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDavid Simpson scored a dominant win over Brandon Conley, knocking him out at the 0:26 mark of Round 1.Corey Willis, Bear Hill, Shyanna Bintiff and Elvin Brito also won by finishes, but their opponents offered stiff resistance.In the main card opening bout, Traevon Kroger did quick work of Daniel Pettit, winning by first-round knockout.All three preliminary card fights of BKFC 79 Sturgis ended by stoppages. Dan Godoy and Cody Kerr defeated Paco Castillo and Dillon Blaydon by TKO. Meanwhile, Timmy Mason was declared the winner by the doctor's stoppage after AJ Craig was rendered unable to continue.Check out the BKFC 79 Sturgis full results below:Main cardMain event: Welterweight - Julian Lane def. Gorjan 'Gogo' Slaveski by unanimous decision (49-44 X 2, 48-45) (Welterweight title fight)Co-main event: Strawweight - Taylor Starling def. Shelby Cannon by unanimous decision (48-47 X 3)Heavyweight - Corey Willis def. Zach Calmus by T/KO (R2, 2:00)Light heavyweight - David Simpson def. Brandon Conley by T/KO (R1, 0:26)Lightweight - Elvin Brito def. Brandon Meyer by T/KO (R4, 0:32)Shyanna Bintiff def. Marisol Ruelas by T/KO (R2)Heavyweight - Bear Hill def. Billy Swanson by T/KO (R3, 1:27)Featherweight - Traevon Kroger def. Daniel Pettit by T/KO (R1, 2:00)Preliminary cardFeatherweight - Timmy Mason def. AJ Craig by T/KO (Doctor's stoppage) (R1, 2:00)Cruiserweight - Cody Kerr def. Dillon Blaydon by T/KO (R1, 1:01)Lightweight - Dan Godoy def. Paco Castillo by T/KO (R3, 2:00)