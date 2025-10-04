  • home icon
  BKFC 82: Christine Ferea vs. Jessica Borga: Live round-by-round updates

BKFC 82: Christine Ferea vs. Jessica Borga: Live round-by-round updates

By Ricardo Viagem
Modified Oct 04, 2025 06:23 GMT
Christine Ferea (left) vs. Jessica Borga (right) co-headlines BKFC 82 [Image Courtesy: @bareknucklefc via X]

The BKFC 82: Christine Ferea vs. Jessica Borga round-by-round updates have arrived. They provide real-time coverage and live scoring for the upcoming women's bantamweight title fight set to co-headline BKFC 82 on Oct. 4. Scheduled for five, two-minute, rounds, the matchup is of great importance to both women.

Ferea and Borga clash over the symbolic Queen of Violence championship, with Ferea looking for another violent stoppage. Thus far, she has authored a 10-1 record, with seven knockout/TKOs to her name. By contrast, Borga is undefeated, but less experienced at 3-0, though with a 100% stoppage rate.

She will be determined to add Ferea to her list of conquests by scoring another knockout. The betting odds, though, favor her opponent. Borga is a +130 underdog, according to NXTbets. Ferea, meanwhile, is a -174 favorite. The card begins at 6:00 PM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 3:00 PM P.T. (Pacific Time).

However, the co-headliner is expected to start at around 9:00 PM E.T. / 6:00 PM P.T., depending on how the undercard transpires.

Follow Sportskeeda for play-by-play analysis and live scoring for the upcoming women's bantamweight title fight.

BKFC 82: Christine Ferea vs. Jessica Borga

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Round 4:

Round 5:

Edited by Ricardo Viagem
