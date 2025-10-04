BKFC 82: Mike Perry vs. Jeremy Stephens: Live round-by-round updates

The BKFC 82: Mike Perry vs. Jeremy Stephens round-by-round updates are here. They provide real-time coverage and live scoring for the upcoming middleweight title bout set to headline the BKFC 82 event on Oct. 4. Scheduled for five, two-minute, rounds, it is easily the most high-profile fight on the card.It will be contested for the King of Violence title, a symbolic championship that both Perry and Stephens more than embody. Perry, more often known by his alias, 'Plaitnum,' is a perfect 5-0 under the BKFC banner, with three TKOs under his belt. Additionally, most of his wins have been against fellow UFC alumni.He stopped Thiago Alves, Eddie Alvarez, and Luke Rockhold in consecutive bouts. All three men are ex-UFC fighters, with the latter two being former champions. Stephens, though, is also an ex-UFC fighter with an undefeated record as a bare-knuckle boxer.At 3-0, with two TKOs, including over former UFC fighters like Alvarez and the ultra-tough Jimmie Rivera, 'Little Heathen' is well-known for his crushing knockout power. Unfortunately for him, he still isn't expected to win, with NXTbets listing Stephens as a +213 underdog, while Perry is a -301 favorite.There's only one way to know who will win, though, and that's by watching the fight. The card starts at 6:00 PM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 3:00 PM P.T. (Pacific Time), while the Perry vs. Stephens fight is estimated for a 9:30 PM E.T. / 6:30 PM P.T. start time.Follow Sportskeeda for play-by-play analysis and live scoring for the upcoming middleweight title fight.BKFC 82: Mike Perry vs. Jeremy StephensRound 1:Round 2:Round 3:Round 4:Round 5: