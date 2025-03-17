  • home icon
Jeremy Stephens details how UFC return materialized, recounts late night Dana White text

By Giancarlo Aulino
Modified Mar 17, 2025 18:54 GMT
Jeremy Stephens opens up about UFC return and text from Dana White [Image courtesy: Getty Images]
Jeremy Stephens opens up about UFC return and text from Dana White [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

Jeremy Stephens recently detailed how his UFC return materialized and recounted a late night text he received from Dana White. He noted that the interest was mutual and was thrilled at the opportunity to return to the octagon.

Stephens' return was announced for May 3, when he'll fight Mason Jones at UFC Fight Night 256 in Des Moines, Iowa. Although he currently fights out of San Diego, California, it will be a homecoming of sorts for 'Lil' Heathen' as he was born in Des Moines.

During his latest appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, Stephens credited his wife for putting the wheels in motion as she urged him to text White and inquire whether a return would be a possibility.

He mentioned that he did just that and eventually received a response from the UFC CEO, who was interested and set up negotiations with Hunter Campbell:

"[My wife] said, 'You should shoot Dana a text.' They just announced the Iowa card shortly after I fought in [BKFC]... I shoot him a message, turn off my phone and I go and spend a whole week in Des Moines... I didn't hear back from him... [Then] I got a message [from White] at one in the morning like, 'Hey, man, I lost my phone contacts. I've been trying to get a hold of you...I'll have Hunter contact you.'"
Check out Jeremy Stephens' comments below:

Jeremy Stephens expresses gratitude for opportunity to return to the UFC

Jeremy Stephens also expressed his gratitude for the opportunity he has been given to return to the UFC.

During the same interview, Stephens mentioned that he is excited and noted that the return was a result of his hard work and willingness to prove himself elsewhere:

"I did this, bro. I had to go fight bare-knuckle, prove myself, like, put my a*s on the line to get this opportunity. This isn't a retirement fight for me, dude. I don't have a fu**ing prime. I just get better and better each day, dude... To come back here and just honor that focus, that darkness that's kinda got me to where I'm at."

Edited by Harvey Leonard
