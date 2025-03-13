"Main event is a banger" - Fans react to Jeremy Stephens reportedly making promotional return on UFC card featuring Bo Nickal and Cory Sandhagen 

Jeremy Stephens is set to make his UFC return in a lightweight bout against Mason Jones on May 3 at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa. The promotion confirmed the matchup on Friday, following an initial report from Full Send MMA.

Stephens, a UFC veteran with 34 promotional fights, last competed in MMA in November 2022 and left the UFC in 2021. Since then, he has fought in PFL, boxing, and BKFC, most recently defeating Eddie Alvarez in January. His return to the UFC has sparked excitement among fans as he looks to make an impact in his home city.

His opponent, Jones, earned his way back into the UFC with an impressive 4-0 run in Cage Warriors, featuring three knockouts. The Welshman now seeks to capitalize on his second UFC stint by taking on the battle-hardened Stephens.

Fans have reacted strongly to the fight announcement. One fan wrote:

"Main event is a banger. Bo Nickal gonna get fraud checked?"

Another added:

"When did Jeremy Stephens get back in the UFC?"

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Fans react to UFC's inclusion of Jeremy Stephens in their May 3 fight card. [Screenshot courtesy: X]

A look at Jeremy Stephens' MMA career so far

Jeremy Stephens has built a reputation as one of the most durable and entertaining fighters in mixed martial arts. Making his UFC debut in 2007, Stephens faced a tough loss but quickly bounced back with victories over Diego Saraiva and Cole Miller. Known for his knockout power, he earned multiple Fight of the Night and Knockout of the Night bonuses throughout his career.

His biggest moment came at UFC 91, where he stunned future lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos with a devastating uppercut. Over the years, Stephens faced some of the division’s best, including Donald Cerrone, Anthony Pettis, and José Aldo. Despite his setbacks, he remained a fan favorite due to his aggressive fighting style.

After a 15-year run in the UFC, Stephens transitioned to the Professional Fighters League (PFL) in 2022, where he picked up a win but struggled to find consistency. He later ventured into professional boxing, taking on José Aldo and Chris Avila. Most recently, Stephens found success in bare-knuckle boxing, securing a TKO win over Eddie Alvarez at BKFC KnuckleMania 5.

