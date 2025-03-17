  • home icon
  BKFC champion lays down possible blueprint for Conor McGregor's fighting future, also has opponent in mind

BKFC champion lays down possible blueprint for Conor McGregor's fighting future, also has opponent in mind

By Souvik Roy
Modified Mar 17, 2025 18:23 GMT
BKFC champion presents assumption for Conor McGregor
BKFC champion presents assumption for Conor McGregor's return to fighting. [Image Courtesy: Getty Images]

One of the reigning BKFC champions recently presented his assumption for the return of Conor McGregor to combat sports. The fighter predicted that McGregor would make his return under a different promotion, not the UFC.

The final combat sports affair McGregor participated in was UFC 264 in 2021. The Irishman suffered a terrible shin-bone break in the initial round of the encounter, which sidelined him from competing for an unprecedented amount of time, along with costing him the fight.

Discussions regarding McGregor's return began in mid-2023 when his disciples faced Michael Chandler's team in TUF 31. The closest McGregor came to making his return to combat sports was in June 2024, when his eagerly awaited fight against Chandler was announced as the main event of UFC 303. However, 'The Notorious' pulled out of the fight due to a toe injury two weeks before the encounter.

Since then, McGregor has been all talk and no action regarding his return. However, the reigning BKFC heavyweight champion, Ben Rothwell recently made a bold prediction about the former UFC champ-champ's comeback with a comment on an Instagram post from @mmafighting.

The post featured Chandler expressing his positivity about McGregor's return to the UFC someday. But Rothwell predicted that McGregor would make his return under BKFC instead of the UFC to fight the reigning middleweight champion, Mike Perry.

"@thenotoriousmma gets his release , and fights @platinummikeperry @bareknucklefc 🙌🙌"
Ben Rothwell's comment on @mmafighting's Instagram post. [Image Courtesy: @mmafighting on Instagram]
Ben Rothwell's comment on @mmafighting's Instagram post. [Image Courtesy: @mmafighting on Instagram]

Ben Rothwell's prediction aligns well with what Conor McGregor said about his return

Conor McGregor acquired a significant part of BKFC's stakes in April 2024, making himself the co-owner of the promotion besides David Feldman. Currently, he invests a lot of time in his BKFC duties, promoting fights and serving as the mediator for the pre-fight face-offs.

However, McGregor's words at the pre-BKFC Italy press conference indicated that there's a bright possibility of Rothwell's prediction regarding his comeback coming to life. The Dublin native stated that he will surely step into the BKFC squared circle to deliver a showdown of fists someday. He said:

"If you think I'm up here giving these speeches and leading these men into battle and I won't step in there myself, think again. For sure, Conor McGregor will fight in Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship. Mark my words."

Edited by Tejas Rathi
