"He’s never fighting again" - Fans react as Conor McGregor parties with Nelk Boys at The Black Forge Inn 

MMA fans recently reacted to Conor McGregor partying with the Nelk Boys at his pub, The Black Forge Inn, in Dublin, Ireland. With the UFC icon seemingly far from an octagon return, fans don't have high hopes of seeing him compete again.

McGregor last fought back in 2021 when he suffered a foot injury in his trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier, which sidelined him for all of 2022. He then featured opposite Michael Chandler as coaches on 'The Ultimate Fighter' and they were expected to lock horns at UFC 303 last year.

However, McGregor sustained a toe injury that forced him to withdraw, and he's yet to make his return. A recent X post from @ChampRDS showcased him alongside the Nelk Boys at The Black Forge Inn. They each downed a pint of beer to commemorate their link-up.

Check out the post below:

Fans slammed McGregor for his activities, claiming that the Irishman will never fight again. One wrote:

"He’s never fighting again"

Others concurred:

"Yep Conor is not serious about coming back ... sad."

"Yeah, he ain’t never coming back."

"He will never come back"

Check out more reactions below:

Fan reactions to @ChampRDS' X post. [Screenshots courtesy: @ChampRDS on X]

Conor McGregor foresees fighting in BKFC

While Conor McGregor's MMA return doesn't appear to be on the horizon, the former two-division UFC champion is eager to compete in BKFC, of which he's a part-owner. McGregor reportedly has two bouts remaining on his current UFC contract, so he will need to fight it out or orchestrate a release to compete in bare-knuckle boxing.

At a BKFC press conference last month, 'The Notorious' said:

"If you think I'm up here giving these speeches and leading these men into battle and I won't step in there myself, think again. For sure, Conor McGregor will fight in Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship. Mark my words."

Check out Conor McGregor's comments below:

