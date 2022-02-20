BKFC president David Feldman reveals Knucklemania 2's tickets sales success 

David Feldman was over the moon after the huge success of Knucklemania 2. The show was held on February 19, 2022, at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida.

In a recent interview with The Schmo, Feldman opined that the event was by far their most successful. The BKFC president revealed that the show had the highest-grossing ticket sales for a combat sporting event ever held at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel:

"I'm ecstatic man. It was the best night that we've ever had so far from top to bottom. Unbelievable fights, unbelievable energy, sold-out crowd, highest-grossing ticket sales ever at a combat sporting event here at the Hard Rock, number three most downloaded app in the world... It was a grand slam."

Further into the interview, David Feldman stated that BKFC had some big business plans which were to be revealed soon:

"It's a big name and a big signing. It's two different ones. A big name and then a big business signing. So, we got some really big news coming this week. It's gonna be fantastic."

Watch David Feldman's full interview with The Schmo below:

Who won the Mike Perry vs. Julian Lane fight at Knucklemania 2?

The co-main event of Knucklemania 2 saw Mike Perry defeat Julian Lane by unanimous decision (48-46 x3).

Perry won a knockdown in the first two minutes of the five-round middleweight fight. Both fighters faced heavy punishment in the first round. Lane closed the distance and connected more with his timed jabs in the next two minutes. Perry and Lane pushed each other to their limits throughout the fight.

Watch the winner of the co-main event of Knucklemania 2 being announced below:

Going into the match, there was a lot of trash talk. Perry and Lane were embroiled in a big brawl at BKFC Fight Night: Tampa in December. There was visible tension between the two in the press conference and the face-off as well.

