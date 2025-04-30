BKFC fighter shares wholesome wish for Conor McGregor: "He is a man, he's got a family"

Conor McGregor should pursue whatever seems like the best path for him in the binary of whether he wants to stop fighting or to fight again, according to a rising BKFC contender. Appearing on a recent episode of Bare Knuckle Bowker, Michael Larrimore touched on several subjects ahead of his Ace Samples fight at BKFC Clearwater on May 2.

The bare-knuckle boxing bantamweight explained how back in the day, it was his dream to fight McGregor. Larrimore then made a comment about how he felt like McGregor was more of a businessman now and that his current dream fight would be to clash with Sean O'Malley someday.

When expounding upon how he thinks McGregor might make the walk again, but that he's curious how competitive the former UFC champ-champ makes it, Larrimore said:

"If he's going to put a full effort in, a full camp or if he's gonna put a little effort in, take a loss, take his cheque, and go home. I don't know but I can tell you I love what he's doing for bare knuckle. I love that him and I have got to chat in-person now. That guy was my f***in idol growing up, dude."

"So the fact that I compete for an organisation that he is a part of, that's good enough for me. I don't need to see him fight again personally. Of course the child in me would love to see him go starch a guy again but look at everything he did, man... For me, I want what makes him happy because he is a man, he's got a family and stuff."

Check out Michael Larrimore's thoughts on whether Conor McGregor has retired from fighting below (16:16):

Conor McGregor and the Jeremy Stephens component

Michael Larrimore also mentioned how he would love to see 'The Notorious' fight Jeremy Stephens in bare knuckle, but it seems like Stephens could position himself well to fight Conor McGregor in multiple combat sports. 'Lil Heathen' returns to the octagon against Mason Jones this weekend in a lightweight contest set for UFC Des Moines.

McGregor has teased a UFC comeback and that he has unfinished business with Michael Chandler but the history is also there with Stephens from the infamous "Who da f**k is that guy?" comment from years back.

The 36-year-old partial owner of BKFC also had a faceoff with Stephens following the latter's emphatic finish of Eddie Alvarez at BKFC Knucklemania V. After halting the former UFC lightweight champion inside the distance, Stephens had a fiery callout of McGregor on the microphone during his post-fight interview, which led to the aforementioned faceoff transpiring.

