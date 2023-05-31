Tai Emery is looking to team up with fellow OnlyFans model Ebanie Bridges, who also competes as a professional boxer. The pair are planning to work together for an upcoming Bare Knuckle FC event in London, England.

Emery burst onto the combat sports scene following her viral celebration at BKFC Thailand 3, where she flashed the crowd following her KO win. Despite being based in Thailand, Emery is eager to travel to England and complete a training camp in the UK.

Ebanie Bridges fights out of England, and it appears that Tai Emery will travel to the Albion on one condition.

The viral BKFC fighter was recently interviewed by the Daily Star, where Emery explained that her trust had been broken so many times in the past that she needed someone in her corner "that wants to go to war". She said this:

"I messaged Ebanie and I told her ‘I’m not going into this and I’m not saying yes unless I have a corner I trust and wants to go to war with me.’ I’m not doing that. Ebanie is just the best human, and she just said ‘I’ve got your back’, and she’s invited me to come out and train with the girls [in England]."

Tai Emery was met with concern from top officials at Bare Knuckle FC about whether or not she could commit to an event in London, considering she was based in Thailand. She said this:

"The BKFC guy tried to play it cool and was like, ‘Obviously we’re really about ticket sales and you’re not [in the country]. I said, ‘Mate, between Ebanie and my media presence, don’t even play. That [crowd] will be there to see me motorboating Ebanie's t**s [between rounds] to rebuild my strength!’ And he kind of just went silent."

Tai Emery shares her thoughts to Joe Rogan reacting to her viral celebration and knockout

Tai Emery's viral celebration in September 2022 took the internet by storm, and even made its way onto combat sports aficionado Joe Rogan's radar.

Rogan was highly complementary of Emery's knockout itself as well as her celebration afterwards, and the BKFC has now shared her thoughts on Rogan's assessment of her performance.

Whilst talking to Andrew Whitelaw, Emery said this:

"To have someone like Joe recognize the technical knock out and I guess the small intelligence behind the marketing, that entire scenario, that's probably the biggest compliment I've ever received in my life."

