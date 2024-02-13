BKFC sensation Mike Perry sends a unique challenge to Conor McGregor amid comeback rumors - "Can we make it happen, Elon Musk?"

With a net worth of over $200 million, Conor McGregor is the richest MMA fighter on the planet by far.

McGregor has a Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63 worth $3.5 million, which was purchased in 2021. It is a yacht produced through a collaboration between Lamborgini and one of the leading brands in the Italian sea group that manufactures premium yachts.

Expand Tweet

According to Forbes, the yacht resembles a sports car on water and is 63 feet long. It is driven by dual MAN V12 engines with 200 horsepower and is capable of attaining a total speed of 60 knots.

With his comeback on the horizon, the Irishman received an unexpected offer from former UFC welterweight fighter Mike Perry, who challenged him to a yacht race in a post on X, wrote:

''A Tesla yacht would be sick to race against TheNotoriousMMA Lamborghini yacht, can we make it happen elonmusk''

Expand Tweet

McGregor shocked the MMA world last year with his appearance at BKFC 41. ‘The Notorious’ faced off with Perry after his victory over Luke Rockhold.

Expand Tweet

McGregor is still under contract with the UFC and is expected to face Michael Chandler later this year.

BKFC president on Conor McGregor fighting bare-knuckle boxing - "You never know"

Following his staredown with Mike Perry at BKFC 41, MMA fans all over the world were enthusiastic about the prospect of Conor McGregor potentially moving to bare-knuckle fighting. Could this actually happen, though?

Interestingly, in an interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, BKFC President David Feldman disclosed that he had a conversation with 'The Notorious'. Feldman was candid regarding McGregor's unlikely prospects of joining his promotion but maintained that the door is always open for the Irishman.

“He got into our ring and accepted a challenge that’s probably never gonna happen, let’s be honest. He’s under contract with the UFC, but you never know.''

Catch David Feldman's comments below (3.01):

Although McGregor is unlikely to give bare-knuckle fighting a go anytime soon, his Forged Irish Stout is now an official BKFC partner.

Expand Tweet