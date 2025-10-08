"Blatant obvious corruption" - Joe Rogan revisits Roy Jones Jr.’s Olympic heartbreak with Sal Vulcano

Joe Rogan recently opened up about an unfortunate incident concerning Roy Jones Jr. at the Olympics, citing his displeasure.

For context, Jones Jr. took on Park Si-hun in a super welterweight matchup at the 1988 Summer Olympics in Seoul, South Korea. Despite his dominant performance in the final, the former four-division world champion suffered a split-decision defeat, which many in the boxing community disagreed with. However, last month, Si-hun met Jones Jr. at his ranch in Pensacola, Florida, and returned the gold medal, resulting in a heartwarming moment between the two fighters.

Rogan recently welcomed American comedian Sal Vulcano on his podcast called The Joe Rogan Experience and discussed Jones Jr.'s denial of a gold medal due to favoritism in boxing:

''The only gray area is decisions. Decisions sucked because there's a lot of biased judges...Don't you remember Roy Jones Jr. in the Olympics? It was actually a beautiful moment that because Roy Jones Jr. in the Olympics, he boxed beautifully. It was a perfect performance in the finals and he lost. There's no way he lost. But it was in Korea and it was against the Korean national champion. And so the Korean national champion, he won the gold medal and then came to visit Roy Jones Jr. recently and gave him the gold medal and said, 'You should have won that fight.'''

He continued:

''But when I was a kid and I watched that, I was so disheartened because I'd seen that in Taekwondo a lot. I'd seen that in kickboxing a lot and it's embarrassing. It's just when you see like blatant obvious corruption and that to me, that decision is one of the worst examples of blatant corruption because Roy Jones Jr. just ran away with that fight. The only thing he didn't do is knock that guy out, but he beat his a*s.''

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (12:28):

When Joe Rogan discussed something that boxing does better than UFC

On his JRE podcast last month, Joe Rogan spoke to Matthew McConaughey and voiced discontent with the UFC's fewer weight classes in comparison to boxing:

''The gaps are just too big. They’re gigantic. So that’s a major problem with MMA. There are [fewer] weight classes than there should be. And then you have a cap on heavyweight, which is bananas. I mean, what about the mountain? That guy from Game of Thrones. If that guy had a fight in the UFC, he wouldn’t be able to make weight. He’s too big.'' [2:26:17 of the video]

