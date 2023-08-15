"Bless the person who invented leggings" - Laura Sanko's latest padwork footage finds fan appreciation in every way possible 

Laura Sanko is famously known as a member of the UFC broadcast team, who has taken part in both commentary and other media work for the promotion. What some fans may not know, however, is that Sanko is also a former fighter, who competed in Invicta, an all-women's MMA organization.

Unfortunately, her stint as a professional fighter was short-lived, and she retired after just one fight, which she won. She previously trained under disgraced MMA coach James Krause at Glory MMA, but hasn't been consistent in her training. However, a recent Instagram post of her doing padwork seems to show her attempt at rectifying that.

The post drew countless comments from the UFC commentator's followers, most of which were complimentary, which reflected the fact that Laura Sanko is generally well-liked in the MMA community. One follower lobbied for Dana White to clear her to take part in, at least, one UFC fight, due to her past, saying the following:

"Can we convince @danawhite to let you have one fight in the UFC? At least one and have it be on the main event card? Please!!!!!!"

Meanwhile, another fan complimented the former mixed martial artist on both her footwork and jab:

"Good footwork and good jab technique"

Not every commenter, however, focused on Sanko's skill and technique. Others were disarmed by her physical appearance, with one fan saying:

"Bless the person who invented leggings"

Another fan made a similar remark:

"Booh-dee jiggling like Tai Tuivasa jumping rope in an earthquake, and we love it!"

What happened between Laura Sanko and Megan Anderson?

While no one truly expected Megan Anderson to defeat Amanda Nunes at UFC 259, most fans were left stunned by how toothless the Australian's efforts were against the WMMA GOAT. In the aftermath of her loss and subsequent retirement from the sport, Anderson embarked on a social media rampage.

She criticized James Krause, with whom she once had a romantic relationship, alleging that he was a neglectful coach, which caused her to be ill-prepared for her fight. Furthermore, she accused Laura Sanko, who is married, of having been involved in an affair with Krause, who is also married, though neither addressed the claim.