"Paige VanZant and I debuted on the same night" - When Laura Sanko said she'd be a strong contender in the UFC

During a recent interview with Renee Paquette, UFC on ESPN analyst Laura Sanko said that she would've been a strong contender in the UFC if the promotion had an atom weight division.

In an appearance on The Sessions with Renee Paquette, the former fighter said that she was now a better fighter than she was when she was actively competing. Sanko further added that there was still a part of her that wanted to compete in MMA:

"You know Paige VanZant and I debuted on the same card on the same night [for Invicta FC]. We both got wins, [we] both got finishes... I know that if there had been an atom weight division in the UFC, I know that I could've gone on to have a solid career in the UFC, there is no doubt in my mind... My growth as a fighter really happened after I quit competing actively... So there is definitely a part of me that wants to get back into some form of competition."

The 39-year-old currently sports a pro-MMA record of 1-0. Sanko's only professional MMA bout was against Cassie Robb at Invicta FC 4. She won the bout via second-round submission.

The fighter also holds an amateur record of 4-1.

When Laura Sanko revealed her goals for 2022

It looks like Laura Sanko had a special wish for 2022. During a 2021 interview with James Lynch, the UFC on ESPN analyst revealed that calling a UFC Fight Night was her goal for 2022:

"I always have goals... Yeah my goal next year, I would like to be able to call Fight Nights or a Fight Night or hopefully more than one Fight Night. It has not necessarily been a conversation that's taken place, so we'll see. I'm just putting it out there to the universe. But yeah, that's definitely my goal."

Watch Laura Sanko talk about her plans for 2022:

The former fighter is far from a tourist in the commentary box, in fact, Laura Sanko held commentary duties during the full ten weeks of Dana White's Contender Series 2021.

In light of recent events, it seems like Sanko is going to get her wish soon. In a recent appearance on the blockassets YouTube channel, UFC president Dana White seemingly assured the UFC broadcaster an opportunity to call a UFC Fight Night soon.

Interacting with Sanko during the segment, White said:

"You haven't called a Fight Night yet?... alright, alright I'll get it figured out. I'm on it."

Watch Dana White promise Laura Sanko an opportunity to call a UFC Fight Night below:

