"I've been a fan of Joe Rogan forever" - Laura Sanko aspires to replicate the success of Joe Rogan and Brian Stann on the commentary desk

Laura Sanko was recently appointed by the UFC as the company's first female color commentator in the Zuffa era. The 38-year-old aspires to follow in the footsteps of veteran color commentators Brian Stann and Joe Rogan.

In a recent interview with MMA journalist James Lynch, Sanko said she wants to shape her commentary style along the lines of the work Rogan and Stann have done over the years.

She noted that her cageside analysis will be an amalgamation of Stann's thorough research, along with Rogan's genuine excitement for the sport. Sanko said:

"I don't mean to compare myself but I'd like to aspire to be like a nice mixture of Brian Stann and Joe Rogan. The work ethic and the research that Brian Stann brought to the table. I mean, I remember working with him my first few years in the UFC and that guy researched like no one else. He was watching every moment of fight footage he could. He was talking directly with the fighters. I mean, the guy was really putting in the effort to tell their stories properly and to tell the story.

"I have been a fan of Joe Rogan forever... What I love that he brings is just this genuine excitement that a fan has. It's almost like he is this super fan and he just so happens to get to call the fights."

Watch Laura Sanko's complete interview with James Lynch below:

Dana White hails Laura Sanko as "the Ronda Rousey of commentators"

Laura Sanko previously served as a commentator for Legacy Fighting Alliance and Invicta FC. She made her UFC commentary debut during the ongoing season of Dana White's Contender Series. Sanko also serves as the in-cage interviewer for DWCS.

Impressed by Sanko's cageside commentary debut, UFC president Dana White hailed the former Invicta FC fighter for her analysis.

White went on to compare Sanko to former UFC women's bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey. He said he was confident in Sanko's skills and knew she would unquestionably deliver her best at the commentary desk.

Check out Dana White's remarks about Laura Sanko below:

Edited by Harvey Leonard