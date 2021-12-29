Laura Sanko looking to become the first female commentator to work a UFC Fight Night in 2022

UFC ESPN analyst Laura Sanko is determined to become the first female commentator to call a UFC event in the promotion's Zuffa era next year.

Speaking on a recent edition of the Throwing Down with Renee & Miesha radio show, Sanko stressed that despite having success on the mic in 2021, she wants to do better in 2022.

"It [2021] was the first time I sat down on New Year's eve and wrote like in present tense that I am the first female color commentator in the Zuffa era and you know it was a whole bunch of things. It was pretty amazing to check that biggest one off. But this year [2022] I will definitely be writing that I am the first female color commentator who can commentate a UFC Fight Night. I just have to be a little more specific," said Sanko.

Sanko has previously conducted backstage interviews and analysis for the UFC. Earlier this year she enjoyed a commentary stint in season five of Dana White's Contender Series.

Laura Sanko is a former mixed martial artist who has commentated at both Invicta FC and LFA

Laura Sanko holds a 4-1 win-loss record in her amateur MMA career. She has competed in one professional bout, she defeated Cassie Robb via submission at Invicta FC 4: Carla Esparza vs. Bec Hyatt in January 2013. She retired from the sport following the victory with the intention of starting a family.

After her brief fighting career, Sanko served as both an interviewer and commentator at the Invicta Fighting Championships and the Legacy Fighting Alliance MMA promotions.

Laura Sanko @laura_sanko Not a commentary on who I’m cheering for or who I think will win here ...but I was reminded of this awesome moment with Jennifer Maia when she on her Invicta FC title in 2016. We both cried ❤️ Not a commentary on who I’m cheering for or who I think will win here ...but I was reminded of this awesome moment with Jennifer Maia when she on her Invicta FC title in 2016. We both cried ❤️ https://t.co/lU9AzktXw2

'Fancy', has been lauded by many pundits and fans in the MMA world for her work as an analyst on various MMA shows. UFC president Dana White has previously spoken about Sanko commentating during a Fight Night in the near future.

