"Blessed to say my IQ has gone up" - MMA legend Demetrious Johnson says he has kept tabs on his brain health since 2012

Demetrious Johnson recently celebrated after sharing the latest results of a study he has participated in regarding the brain health of fighters.

‘Mighty Mouse’ has undoubtedly established himself as one of the greatest MMA fighters of all time. Although he has been dominant throughout his career, brain health is still a significant concern for the American superstar, as is the case with most fighters.

Earlier this week, the ONE flyweight MMA world champion took to Instagram to reveal his contributions to a brain health study focusing on fighters. Johnson had this to say:

“Grateful for my health!! Been part of a fighter study since 2012 to see/measure my brain over the years in combat sport. As I focus more on being creative and less in fighting, bless to say my IQ has gone up 😊 think ill have some 1942 tonight!! Cheers”

Demetrious Johnson first fought under the ONE banner in March 2019 after solidifying himself as the best flyweight fighter in UFC history.

Since then, ‘Mighty Mouse’ has continued to extend his legacy by defeating Rodtang in a mixed-rules bout, winning the ONE Flyweight MMA World Grand Prix, and emerging victorious in a historic trilogy series against Adriano Moraes.

Johnson last fought on May 5, defeating Moraes by unanimous decision. Following the world title win, the combat sports legend revealed he was contemplating retirement from MMA but hasn’t made an official decision.

Once he’s done fighting in MMA, Demetrious Johnson plans to continue pursuing another career as a content creator and video game streamer.