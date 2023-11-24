Bo Nickal all but confirms next fight at massive UFC PPV event

After running through all four of his professional MMA fights to date, it appears Bo Nickal has an upcoming fight in the works for his return.

In almost every post Nickal releases on social media, fans ask the former NCAA Division I national champion when he will be back in the octagon. This time, however, Nickal responded with a seemingly confirmed date.

In a Thanksgiving post, Bo Nickal teased fans with a potential return coming soon. Nickal's coach, Mike Brown, did comment under the post, congratulating the fighter on his successful year, to which Nickal also replied:

"Yessir! More to come"

However, fans were more intrigued by a later response from the wrestler. Nickal was once again asked by an Instagram user in the comments when his return would be, to which he replied with:

"UFC 300"

Bo Nickal claiming to be on UFC 300 [via @nobickal1 on Instagram]

Nickal also did not leave an opponent in the comments, leaving fans to wonder. With a major prospect like Nickal, though, fans will always question and predict who the American will face next.

Who will Bo Nickal fight next?

Many fans and experts see the potential in Bo Nickal and believe the fighter's ceiling is sky-high. While some believe the American is a future champion, others are not as confident, leaving many to wonder who the UFC will book to face the talented prospect in his next fight.

Nickal's career mirrors those of successful fighters such as Alex Pereira and Brock Lesnar. Both Pereira and Lesnar saw success in their careers early on despite limited experience in MMA due to their star status and already elite skillset. Nickal's last victory put him at 5-0, but many people already believe he could be the best middleweight in the world.

Expand Tweet

Middleweight is, however, a division full of prospects and contenders, leaving the UFC with the option to slowly rise Nickal through the ranks. But the promotion has never seen a wrestler with the NCAA Division I success Nickal had, and the American Top Team pupil could find himself at the top sooner rather than later.