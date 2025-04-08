Bo Nickal draws split reaction from MMA fans with astounding revelation about Gordon Ryan grappling match: "Skill issue buddy"

Bo Nickal recently reacted to a fan's post on X that showed Gordon Ryan land a flawless Kani Basami takedown (also known as the flying scissor throw) on Bo Nickal during their grappling match, which took place on December 7, 2019.

Nickal, being on 23 years of age at the time, submitted to a triangle choke with just two minutes left in the match. Nickal has now stated that the Kani Basami takedown executed by the BJJ expert during their match caused a torn MCL in his knee.

The Kani Basami is one of the most dangerous grappling techniques as it poses a significant threat of head or knee injuries and is therefore strictly prohibited in most competitions.

The three-time NCAA champion shared the fan's post on his official X page and wrote:

"Torn MCL"

Check out Bo Nickal's post below:

The post sparked mixed reactions from fight fans on the platform, with one user commenting:

"Skill issue buddy"

Another user commented:

"This can be a dangerous move on the knee when done incorrectly. Did it injure your knee or was it injured prior?"

Nickal replied to the above comment and suggested that the dangerous grappling technique used by Ryan injured his knee. Nickal wrote:

"This injured me. I wasn't prepared for it as it is illegal in wrestling but this was a great learning experience!"

Others commented:

"Are you implying you could've beat Gordon with a good MCL?"

"You would have lost regardless. Don't do that bro"

"You would have won if you were on the juice like Ryan"

Check out more fan reactions below:

Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @NoBickal on X]

Reinier de Ridder intends to make Bo Nickal wrestle in their upcoming fight

No. 13-ranked middleweight contender Reinier de Ridder is scheduled to face undefeated Bo Nickal at UFC Fight Night 256 on May 3. Ridder recently appeared in an interview with MMA Junkie and stated that he intends to make Nickal wrestle during their fight.

The 34-year-old is a master of brazilian jiu-jitsu, having demonstrated his abilities in his two UFC appearances. He submitted both opponents, Gerald Meerschaert and Kevin Holland.

The Dutchman has now expressed his thoughts on the matchup with Nickal, suggesting that he wants to try and submit the three-time NCAA division 1 champion. De Ridder stated:

"I think my wrestling is pretty decent as well and I really wanna make him [Nickal] wrestle this time. Last fight he was just sticking and moving, throwing that wild overhand of his and trying to make sure he didn't wrestle at all. But let's make it a wrestling match this time and see if we can get him to shoot a couple of times. Let's see if I can get his neck"

Check out Reinier de Ridder's words below (1:15):

