Bo Nickal impressed by Khamzat Chimaev’s dominance against Kamaru Usman, but claims his skills match-up well against ‘Borz’

Now, in the same weight class, Bo Nickal continues to pursue a fight with Khamzat Chimaev.

Making another appearance on The MMA Hour, Nickal provided his thoughts on Chimaev's middleweight debut against Kamaru Usman. Nickal told host Ariel Helwani that while he was impressed with the former welterweight at UFC 294, he still believes that he would win a hypothetical matchup with 'Borz.'

Nickal told Helwani:

"I think in the first round he looked lights out like he always does. He got Usman on the ground, held him down, beat him up, and was close to a finish a couple of times. But then the pace slowed for the both of them as rounds went on... I think there's a lot to take away positively and negatively... I believe [I beat him]... I believe in myself and I think that my skills match up very well against him."

Nickal claimed that Chimaev showed 'holes' in his game, primarily with his cardio and lack of activity in later rounds. The former Penn State wrestler also hinted at predicting an Usman victory had the fight been a five-round affair instead of three.

Though Chimaev has not responded to the interview, the two middleweights are no strangers to each other. Nickal has instigated most of the exchanges by calling out the Russian.

Bo Nickal targets four fights in 2024 to solidify contender status

Along with giving his thoughts on Khamzat Chimaev, Bo Nickal is manifesting a huge year for himself in 2024 on The MMA Hour.

Looking forward to the new year, Nickal stated that he wishes to also fight on the International Fight Week card just two months after competing at UFC 300. By the end of the year, the American wishes to see himself as a bonafide top-five middleweight and a solid piece in the championship conversation.

Nickal did not name opponents for his potential fights, just stating that he intends to make a 'step up' in each upcoming bout. The wrestler is currently just 5-0 in his career, including 2-0 in the UFC, but self-projects an expedited run to the title similar to former middleweight champion Alex Pereira.