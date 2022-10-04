Bo Nickal next fight: What is Jamie Pickett's UFC record?

Bo Nickal has made quite the splash since joining Dana White's Contender Series where he earned for himself a full UFC contract. The wrestler is seemingly keen to keep going, booking his debut bout in the UFC shortly after beating Donovan Beard via first-round submission in DWCS. Nickal will face Jamie Pickett on his UFC debut, who currently has a UFC record of 2-4.

Pickett has only won two out of his six UFC bouts, so he is a reasonable opponent for Bo Nickal to test the waters. 'The Night Wolf' has beaten Laureano Staropoli and Joseph Holmes, but is currently on a two-fight losing streak after suffering defeats against Kyle Daukaus and Denis Tiuliulin.

Jamie Pickett had a poor start to his UFC career, losing his first two bouts in the organization. He joined the organization back in 2020. Both Tafon Nchukwi and Jordan Wright managed to get the better of the American. More concerning than the losses is the amount of times Pickett has been finished. Only one of his defeats has come via decision, with the other three coming via stoppage.

Bo Nickal's future opponent also earned his contract via Dana White's Contender Series. However, 'The Night Wolf' has been fighting professionally since 2011 and is way more experienced than Nickal.

What has Daniel Cormier recently said about Bo Nickal taking on Khamzat Chimaev in the future?

Bo Nickal first needs to get past Jamie Pickett in his UFC debut, but the wrestler is seemingly keen on a bout against Khamzat Chimaev. However, Daniel Cormier has adviced Nickal not to rush into a bout against a dangerous fighter like Chimaev given the American's lack of MMA experience.

While speaking on his personal YouTube channel, Cormier said this about a potential bout between Chimaev and Nickal:

"Call out Khamzat Chimaev? I love the confidence, but Bo, calm your a** down. He’ll tell me I’m crazy but Khamzat Chimaev right now, it’s too much, it’s too much. He’s not going to beat Khamzat Chimaev today. Now, down the line, he just might. He just might be a guy that can compete, but right now, he needs a little work."

Watch the full Daniel Cormier video here:

Bo Nickal has only fought three times in professional MMA, beating all of his opponents via a first-round finish. Nickal made his pro MMA debut against John Noland, which earned him a call-up to Dana White's Contender Series. After beating both Zack Borrego and Donovan Beard in DWCS, the American now takes on Jamie Pickett in the UFC.

Given his clear lack of MMA experience, Cormier is probably correct in his assessment that Nickal needs more time in the cage before taking on someone like Khamzat Chimaev.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far