Who is Bo Nickal fighting at UFC 282?

After beating Donovan Beard and Zack Borrego in Dana White's Contender Series, Bo Nickal is now set to make his full organizational debut at UFC 282. Jamie Pickett will be the first UFC fighter to test the American wrestler's skills, with the bout taking place in the middleweight division. UFC 282 will take place on December 10 at the T-Mobile Arena.

Pickett is currently on a two-fight losing streak, losing against Kyle Daukaus and Denis Tiuliulin in back-to-back bouts. 'The Night Wolf' has only won twice in the UFC, despite fighting six times.

Bo Nickal has managed to win all of his professional MMA bouts within the very first round. The wrestler has fought three times as a pro, submitting Donovan Beard and Zack Borrego in back-to-back fights in the Contender Series. The 26-year-old stopped John Noland at iKON FC 3 on his professional debut.

It seems the UFC have given Nickal a 'winnable' bout on his organizational debut, with Tafon Nchukwi, Jordan Wright, Kyle Daukaus and Denis Tiuliulin all getting the better of Jamie Pickett. 'The Night Wolf' currently has a 2-4 record in the UFC, but is somewhat of a household name amongst hardcore MMA fans.

Watch Nickal compete in Dana White's Contender Series here:

Did Bo Nickal have an amateur MMA career?

Despite Bo Nickal rising quickly after just three professional MMA bouts, the NCAA wrestler did have a short amateur career. Nickal competed twice in the amateur MMA scene and won both bouts.

In 2021, the American fought twice in the Island Fights MMA organization, beating David Conley and Billy Goode. In his first ever MMA bout, Nickal managed to submit Conley in the very first round. Nickal continued his good start against Goode, winning again via stoppage in the opening five minutes.

Bo Nickal has never gone past the first round while competing in MMA, which is an incredible stat for a new MMA fighter. However, the American is a well-respected wrestler, winning three NCAA national championships.

Nickal fought twice in Dana White's Contender Series and impressed the organization with his amazing finishes. He will now face Jamie Pickett at UFC 282 in the middleweight division. The rising star will have all of the attention on his bout against Pickett, so the wrestler will have to continue his winning streak in order to maintain the hype he has coming into the organization.

