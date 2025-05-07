Bo Nickal opens up about getting mocked via text messages after UFC Des Moines loss, fans react: "Bro playing victim card"

Bo Nickal's remarks about people criticizing him via text messages following his UFC Des Moines loss elicited mixed reactions from MMA fans worldwide. While some urged Nickal embrace it as a learning experience, others bashed the American prospect for being overconfident ahead of the fight.

Nickal suffered his first professional loss at UFC Des Moines this past weekend after getting dominated by Reinier de Ridder in the striking department. The former ONE Championship two-division champion landed a vicious knee in the second round to wrap up the bout.

In a recent appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, Nickal opened up about the criticism he received for his performance, particularly from those close to him, saying:

''I even got some texts personally from people that were trying to put me down in a way and when when I see that it honestly like it doesn't make me mad, It just makes me sad because I just think there's a lot of that negativity in the world and I I don't know, it makes me sad...I've had a couple a couple people like that.''

Check out Bo Nickal's comments below (via Home of Fight's X post):

Fans soon rushed to the comments section to share their reactions.

One fan wrote:

''Bro playing victim card''

Another one stated:

''He definitely cried after that pathetic performance''

Other fans wrote:

''Everyone saying "he shouldn't have run his mouth" better delete their accounts when DDP flatlines Khamzat. Bo, at the very least, gave RDR his due. Humble in defeat.''

''Dude Bo needs to stay away from social media. He wasn't even saying anything outrageous about Khamzat. He's not a bad dude. He needs to 1) not cut 30ish lbs and 2) Play his strengths.''

Check out more reactions below:

Fan reactions. [Screenshots courtesy: @Home_of_Fight on X]

Brendan Schaub wants Bo Nickal to prioritize his wrestling skills

Bo Nickal, who previously expressed confidence in his striking abilities, suffered a devastating knockout loss at UFC Des Moines.

In repsonse to Nickal's loss, Brendan Schaub posted a YouTube video and urged the 29-year-old to focus on his ground and pound, saying:

''You've got to become that dominant wrestler like you were at Penn State...If his whole mentality doesn't change and goes, 'OK, I've got to become the Khabib of 185 and absolutely break everybody with my grappling, f*ck striking' ... If his team wants him to last and be a contender, we've got to focus on his grappling and wrestling.''

Check out Brendan Schaub's comments below (26:16):

