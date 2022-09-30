Bo Nickal's first UFC fight in the works just days after winning DWCS contract; Jamie Pickett being targeted for UFC 282 in Las Vegas

Just days after dominating yet another opponent and earning a UFC contract, Bo Nickal has his first fight with the promotion in the works. Rumors state he will meet Jamie Pickett in a middleweight bout targeted for UFC 282 in December.

The elite wrestler put on another spectacle last time out by dropping the 7-1 Donovan Beard before expertly transitioning into a triangle choke submission during their grappling exchange. At just 26 years old, the 185lbs fighter has already developed his striking and jiu-jitsu game to accompany his high-level wrestling.

After ending his Dana White's Contender Series clash without sustaining any damage, Bo Nickal is ready to get back into the swing of things and is already being pushed for a fight in December in Las Vegas, according to ESPN MMA.

Less than two days after Bo Nickal earned a UFC contract on #DWCS, he already has his first fight in the works 💥UFC is finalizing a middleweight bout between @NoBickal and Jamie Pickett for UFC 282 on Dec. 10 in Las Vegas, officials told @bokamotoESPN.

Although he is willing to face one of the big names at middleweight, Nickal is instead being eased into the cage. The UFC seemingly wants him to test the waters to see if he's ready for the top tier talent the company has to offer.

Who is Bo Nickal's next opponent, Jamie Pickett?

Jamie Pickett is a much more experienced opponent for Bo Nickal as the wrestler-extraordinaire readies himself to make his long-awaited debut in the octagon.

With a record of 13-8, the 34-year-old Pickett has won just two of his last six and is currently enduring a two-fight skid. If the NCAA Division I wrestler can once again make this look easy, we could potentially see 'The Nightwolf's' time in the UFC come to an unfortunate end.

Another standout performance for Nickal could be on the cards when the two middleweights collide at UFC 282. Pickett has lost three times by submission in his career, an area of the game where the newcomer excels.

The Penn State representative has all the tools to succeed in the sport, and if he's able to bulldoze through his upcoming opponent like each of his previous two matchups, he could find himself battling for a spot in the top 15.

