Bo Nickal shares final predictions for Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill, BMF title clash and more from UFC 300

Bo Nickal has offered some predictions for UFC 300, a heavily loaded card, that he features in.

On a recent episode of Nickals and Dimes with footage shared via @betr on X, The titular figure offered up his assessments of some of the more prominent fights on the tentpole event.

Discussing the pay-per-view headliner Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill, Nickal said:

"It's gonna be a great fight. Honestly, dude, Jamahal [Hill] is tough. He's kind of a dog, bro. I feel like people are overlooking him. I know [Alex] Pereira is really good. So I'm not saying that he's gonna beat Pereira for sure but I do feel like he's being overlooked. Because I think everybody's kind of being like alright, Pereira is going to smash him but I don't know."

"I don't think so... If he [Hill] could just make it like a frickin fight. Clinch him up and just make it not a kickboxing fight. He's [Hill's] got big power, dude. Knocks guys out a lot.... My prediction is submission heel hook Nah, I'm just kidding [laughs]... If I had to make a prediction on this fight I would say, this is tough, but I'm gonna say under two and a half rounds."

Touching on the BMF title bout between Max Holloway and Justin Gaethje, Nickal succinctly stated:

"Oh, Gaethje's gonna win that fight. Yeah, for sure."

In regards to Kayla Harrison vs. Holly Holm, Nickal also kept his assessment brief when he quipped:

"I mean, yeah, Kayla's gonna win but Holly Holm's not bad."

Check out Bo Nickal giving his in-depth UFC 300 predictions below

Bo Nickal and his own UFC 300 assignment

Bo Nickal looks to keep his spotless mixed martial arts record intact by competing against Cody Brundage in the UFC 300 pay-per-view main card bout on Saturday.

Nickal recorded back-to-back Contender Series wins as well as consecutive UFC victories leading into this bout. The standout wrestler scored a pair of first-round finishes over Jamie Pickett and Val Woodburn in his relatively short run so far in the UFC.

Being an alumnus of Contender Series, Nickal has fought in the octagon since UFC 266 in September 2021. The Colorado native enters this middleweight matchup against someone in Brundage who has 15 pro-MMA contests to his credit.

Jacob Malkoun and Zach Reese took losses to Cody Brundage at UFC Fight Night events last September and December.

