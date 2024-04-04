What surgery did Holly Holm have? A look into the time when 'The Preacher's Daughter' went under the knife

What surgery did Holly Holm have is a search that has taken place several times online from MMA fans.

The procedure in question reportedly transpired around two weeks after Holm's defeat to Valentina Shevchenko in 2016. The details that were reported at the time, came by way of ESPN's Brett Okamoto via the fighter's manager Lenny Fresquez.

Holm was described as having shattered her left thumb in the bout versus the eventual UFC flyweight titleholder. The former UFC bantamweight champion had eight pins inserted into her hand as a means of repairing the sustained damage to Holm.

Fresquez was not able to give a clear return timeline at that juncture but had hoped that Holm would be able to compete once again by the end of that calendar year. Alas, that would not happen as the Shevchenko contest took place in July 2016, and 'The Preacher's Daughter' would not re-enter the octagon until February of the following year.

Holm is still actively a part of the UFC roster today and is readying to welcome former PFL champion Kayla Harrison to the octagon. The exciting bantamweight bout goes down on April 13 at UFC 300.

Check out Holly Holm working with former opponent Cris Cyborg ahead of UFC 300 below:

UFC fighters to undergo procedures recently

Inquisitive minds who searched what surgery Holly Holm had naturally have been curious as to other procedures prolific UFC fighters have had.

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones underwent procedures that have kept him on the sidelines as of late. 'Bones' was supposed to fight Stipe Miocic at UFC 295 but a torn pec saw the dominant combatant undergo surgery for it. Jones also went under the knife in a second procedure after this to address issues with bone spurs in his left elbow, per SI.

Paulo Costa was forced to withdraw from a planned bout with Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 294 following an elbow injury that required surgery. The former UFC middleweight title challenger revealed he underwent this procedure close to the event which raised eyebrows from observers and the fight was invariably scrapped.

As for Chimaev, he too reportedly underwent surgery and this took place late last year. 'Borz' relayed to his fans on Instagram that he tore a ligament in his right hand when fighting Costa's replacement Kamaru Usman last October. Chimaev has now recovered fine evidently and readies to fight Robert Whittaker in a June 22 UFC Fight Night main event.

