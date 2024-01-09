“You haven’t kept my bal*s out of your mouth” - Jon Jones unleashes verbal barrage on “intern champion” Tom Aspinall amid escalating social media feud

Jon Jones fired back at Tom Aspinall in their ever-escalating exchanges of social media banter.

Via his personal X account @JonnyBones, Jones launched a barrage of tweets at the interim heavyweight champion. He began by calling out Aspinall for trolling him, then Jones intimated the UK warrior was playing the victim when Bones responded.

"Tom, you talking about someone’s ego running wild is one of the most hypocritical things ever. You literally haven’t kept my b*lls out of your mouth since you won that imaginary championship."

"Both you and Serge have zero championships between your name. It’s funny that you actually walk around feeling like the world champion. Especially when the actual champion is undefeated, and had a flawless last performance. Literally didn’t get hit my last fight."

Continuing things, 'Bones' quipped,

"My stipe fight was booked well before yours came along, you weren’t even the back up fighter. Trust me you’re the one who is coming around here with the inflated ego and entitlement. That intern championship means absolutely nothing if you seriously haven’t noticed yet."

"All your fight did at Madison Square Garden was confused the fans. Good thing the UFC and it’s two long time standing champions are all on the same page. The UfC, Stipe and I have unfinished business, it’s really just that simple."

Jones was also quoting several like-minded fans who agreed with the reigning UFC titleholder as he targets a return to the cage.

Check out one of Jon Jones' early tweets to Tom Aspinall below:

Jon Jones and his UFC heavyweight arc

After defending his light heavyweight title against Dominick Reyes at UFC 247, Jones spent over three years bulking up to move to the higher weight class.

The 36-year-old returned at UFC 285 last March and claimed the vacant heavyweight title against former interim champ Ciryl Gane.

Jon Jones closed out the show with a guillotine choke a little over two minutes into the first frame of the fight. The Rochester, NY native entered the illustrious tier of UFC fighters who have captured gold in two weight categories.

Jon Jones was scheduled to defend his crown against Stipe Miocic last November but a torn spec took the current titleholder out of that planned UFC 295 bout.