Bob Arum reveals why Tyson Fury wants to wait for Oleksandr Usyk even if latter fights Daniel Dubois first

Bob Arum has revealed what 'The Gpysy King' is planning to do ahead of Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk.

The WBC Heavyweight Champion has been out of the ring since a December trilogy bout against Derek Chisora. In that outing, Fury scored his third victory over 'Del Boy', this time by tenth-round stoppage.

Following the victory, 'The Cat' headed to the ring for an impromptu face-off. At the time, the hope was that the two would get a bout finalized for the spring. Just a few months past their initial faceoff, fans wonder if they'll ever see them in the ring again.

As of now, the two are eyeing a December date in Saudi Arabia. Promoters behind the event are also hoping to book Deontay Wilder's long-awaited clash with Anthony Joshua on the same night. However, before that event, Fury was expected to have a tune-up fight.

That tune-up fight now appears to be off, according to Bob Arum. The promoter discussed Tyson Fury's return in an interview with ProBoxTV. There, Arum revealed:

“I really think any of the money that anybody’s talking about for that fight pales in comparison to what they could make in the middle east. They’re waiting now, both fighters, for the end of the year, to fight each other in the middle east, because that’s where the big money is. Right now I think he’s going to wait [to fight], but with Tyson Fury it depends on how he wakes up in the morning.”

Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk: British star makes prediction

Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk won't last long according to 'The Gpysy King'.

The WBC Heavyweight champion isn't slated to fight 'The Cat' as of now. However, that hasn't stopped the onslaught of trash talk from the British star, who's already begun the war of words.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Tommy Fury on Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk not happening: “The reason why this fight isn't getting made isn't down to Tyson at all. He wants to fight, he's proven to everybody. He doesn't fear any man, especially not a cruiserweight who can't do anything anyway.” [ @SoccerAM Tommy Fury on Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk not happening: “The reason why this fight isn't getting made isn't down to Tyson at all. He wants to fight, he's proven to everybody. He doesn't fear any man, especially not a cruiserweight who can't do anything anyway.” [@SoccerAM]

Over the last few years, the heavyweight titleholder has opined that the Ukranian won't be able to compete with him. Fury has taken to nicknaming Usyk 'The Cruiserweight', a nod to his smaller frame at heavyweight, as well as his past.

At a speaking event earlier this month, Tyson Fury gave a prediction for his possible bout against Oleksandr Usyk. There, he proclaimed:

"I don't think anybody's scared of anybody in a boxing match. The fight's gotta happen, it's gotta happen this year. I just think it's an easy job. I'll hit him, he'll hit the floor, then I'll go out and get drunk in the town centre."

