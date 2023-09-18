Bob Arum teases potential date for Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk after fight fell through multiple times

Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk could happen as early as December.

'The Gypsy King' and 'The Cat' have been in talks about a potential fight for the better part of a year. Following Fury's knockout win over Dillian Whyte late last year, he went face-to-face with Usyk, teasing a future clash.

However, plans for an April clash at Wembley Stadium, and plans for a December bout in Saudi Arabia fell through. As a result, Fury booked an October clash with former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou. Meanwhile, Usyk defeated Daniel Dubois in his return to action last month.

Ahead of Tyson Fury's return against 'The Predator', there's again been talk of a fight with Oleksandr Usyk. In fact, Bob Arum has recently revealed that the two sides are once again in talks. The head of Top Rank discussed the potential heavyweight unification bout in a recent interview with Sky Sports.

In the interview, Arum stated that Fury vs. Usyk could go down as soon as this winter. Speaking to Sky Sports, he stated:

"It won't be hard to make. I know the Usyk people, they're nice people. His manager, his promoter, they're terrific people. Usyk himself is a terrific guy. I think he wants that fight. I think that fight's going to happen and hopefully it will happen sooner rather than later. Probably be early next year, but it could happen as early as December. I would like to see [Fury] fight Usyk."

Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk: 'The Gypsy King' shows no interest

'The Gypsy King' isn't exactly on board with Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk.

Despite Bob Arum's comments, the British boxer has been very upfront about his desire to make money at this stage in his career. That's the major reason why he is fighting Francis Ngannou next, and not 'The Cat'.

Furthermore, Fury doesn't exactly seem interested in returning to normal matchups after October. Instead, the boxer has called out Jon Jones, and shown interest in making a move to MMA.

Speaking to Sky Sports earlier this month, Tyson Fury was asked about facing contenders such as Oleksandr Usyk. Seemingly unaware of Bob Arum's goal to book a fight with the Ukrainian, he said:

"I didn't come back this time for belts or titles or anything. I've come back to secure my family, and their family, and their kids, and their grandkids, and I've done it. This is the reason I'm even boxing anymore. ... I have no interest in fighting those [contenders] because I'm bigger than all of them. I'm a superstar, they're nobodies."