"Just stop" - Fans agitated with surprising new update about Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk

A lot of fans are tired of hearing about Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk.

As of now, 'The Gypsy King' is widely expected to return against Francis Ngannou in October. The fight will be his first since a title defense against Derek Chisora in their December trilogy bout. Following that win, he went face-to-face with 'The Cat'.

Sadly, despite plans for an April clash, and later December, the two failed to reach a deal. As a result, 'The Predator' got the nod to face Fury, while Usyk scored a knockout win over Daniel Dubois last month in Poland. Ahead of the Brit's return, there's been major news.

The major news is that Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk are reportedly working on a fight for next year. Again, the bout would be held in Saudi Arabia, which was the goal earlier this year. If Fury can get through Ngannou unscathed, it seems that he'll potentially face the Ukrainian.

However, the reaction to the news hasn't been favorable online. On social media, many fans reacted to the news with some disappointment and anger. It's understandable, as this is the fourth time that a date for this bout has been discussed.

See the fan reactions to the Usyk/Fury news below:

[Fan reactions to Fury vs. Usyk from X]

Tyson Fury expresses disappointment in Mike Tyson and Francis Ngannou

Before Tyson Fury can fight Oleksandr Usyk, he has to get through Mike Tyson and Francis Ngannou.

'Iron Mike' famously jumped into the former UFC champion's camp earlier this summer. After Ngannou publically asked Tyson for his help, he couldn't stand by. In the months since he's regularly uploaded training videos to social media.

Many of those videos have been well-received, but they haven't changed the betting odds. Although, they've seemingly impacted Fury in an unexpected way, as he stated to Sky Sports.

In the interview, Tyson Fury admitted that he was sad that Mike Tyson was training Francis Ngannou. Having been named after the boxing legend, it wasn't an easy pill to swallow to see him coach his opponent.

However, he doesn't think it'll matter in the end. In the interview, Fury admitted:

“I think that it’s sad, actually. The man that I am named after, a legend, has to go against me and then come out as a loser, having lost to a man who was named after him. I think that it’s sad and I think that he should be in my corner, not the opposing corner, but business is business and I understand that it’s strictly business."