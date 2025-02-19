Bobby Green hilariously calls out "dirty old man" Rampage Jackson after sparring session: "Me and grandpa went at it"

UFC lightweight Bobby Green recently sparred with Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson, the former light heavyweight champion. In the hilarious sparring session, both showboated and trash-talked hilariously.

'King' shared the sparring video on his Instagram Story, throwing some funny shade at the MMA legend. The 38-year-old captioned the post:

"Me and grandpa went at it he be cheating like a dirty old man."

Screenshot of Bobby Green's social media post [Image Source - @bobbykinggreen on Instagram]

Green and Jackson share a close friendship, and the former often features on the latter's JAXXON podcast. Despite the banter, the UFC lightweight has great respect for 'Rampage', evidenced by another Instagram Story.

Sharing the picture of himself with Jackson from the UFC 312 recap episode of the podcast, Green wrote:

"OG"

Screenshot of Bobby Green's social media post [Image Source - @bobbykinggreen on Instagram]

The picture of the duo was taken from the episode that had Luke Rockhold, TJ Dillashaw, and UFC cutman Brad Tate as the guests, in addition to Green.

Up next for Bobby Green is a fight against Mauricio Ruffy at UFC 313. In his last fight, Paddy Pimblett submitted 'King' in the first round at UFC 304.

Bobby Green becomes voice of reason to ex-UFC champion

Former UFC bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw's criticism of light heavyweight title challenger Anthony Smith spread like wildfire.

On the UFC 303 recap episode of the JAXXON podcast, Dillashaw thrashed Smith, who fought and lost to Roman Dolidze, by claiming 'Lionheart' gives up in fights.

Dillashaw said:

"He does a pretty good job breaking some fights down, but he doesn't, I don't know if he believes in himself enough to put it all out there on the line, right? Like, he doesn't go out there with that fire, to go out there knowing he's going to win. He's going out there, throwing some calf kicks and throwing some jabs. Like he's not looking for the win. He's sitting down here in the bottom, kind of giving up. Like, he's got a two on one. He can stand up back to his feet, so he can speak the game, but I just don't think he believes in himself enough to do it."

Check out TJ Dillashaw's comments below (35:10):

On the UFC 312 recap episode of the JAXXON podcast, Bobby Green urged TJ Dillashaw to look at it from a different perspective. He admitted what the former bantamweight champion said was true, but reasoned another way to look at it.

Green said:

"When you said he wasn't a champ or he wasn't going to be a champ, I get that, brother. I get it. But there's other parts to that. Like, you're not going to understand certain things. Like, I was looking up your record, you're 18 and five, is it? Okay, so that's what, 23 fights?. You seen how many fights Anthony Smith has? He's like, 38 and 20-something. He's like 50-something, you know what I mean? Like, crazy number."

'King' admitted Smith's career can't be compared to that of Dillashaw, who was a champion.

However, the lightweight pointed out that those who watch the 'Lionheart' fight are unaware of the training camp injuries.

With Dillashaw's career cut short due to injuries, Green believes Smith's trials and tribulations deserved merit.

Check out Bobby Green's comments below (11:53):

