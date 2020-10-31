Bobby Green says he is accustomed to chaos both inside and outside the Octagon

UFC Lightweight fighter Bobby Green is on a three-fight winning streak and will be looking to make it a four-fight streak on Saturday.

Ahead of his 15th fight in UFC, Bobby Green spoke with Aaron Bronsteter of TSN MMA and talked about how 'chaos' has been a lifelong companion of his, both inside and outside the Octagon.

Bobby Green: "Life is chaos for me"

Bobby Green had his share of struggles, being in and out of foster homes for much of his life. His parents could not be there for him, as his mother had issues with drug addiction and his father was in prison for a large part of his childhood. He also lost his younger brother to a drive-by shooting incident.

So, Bobby Green has the right to say that he has seen chaos all his life.

"Life is chaos for me. It has always been that way. My dad used to tell me that if I don't have chaos, I will create chaos, because I'm so used to it from seeing chaos so much."

Bobby Green revealed that he has been told he fights the best even when he is tired. He thanks the long and taxing hours he put in working out at the gym for that.

Bobby Green said he always goes for the heaviest stuff in the gym and does not stop until he feels like his heart will give up.

"If don't feel like 'Oh god, I'm gonna f***ing have a heart attack or throw up', I don't feel like I've worked out."

Interviewer Aaron Bronsteter said that he heard Bobby Green was getting married and asked him if it was helping with stability in his chaotic life.

Green revealed that he has unfortunately broken up with the woman in question, even after they went as far as planning to buy a house together. His life has changed completely from four to five months back, and currently, he is living in a garage.

But Bobby Green revealed that he is not giving up. He has plans to start it all over again from the scratch.

"We were supposed to be doing this great thing, living a way better life. I don't know, things happen. so now I'm in a garage and I have to buy a new house and I have to start all over and do it all over again."

Bobby Green will be facing Thiago Moises at UFC Fight Night 181, set to be headlined by Anderson Silva vs. Uriah Hall.