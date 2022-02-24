"It's kind of boring" - Bobby Green thinks nobody wants to see Islam Makhachev fight, despite him being 'championship material'

Bobby Green has claimed that Islam Makhachev's style is boring and insinuated that's why he cannot sell tickets.

Green will cross paths with Khabib Nurmagomedov's teammate this weekend in the main event of UFC Vegas 49. Makhachev was originally set to face Beneil Dariush, who was forced to withdraw due to a leg injury.

During the UFC Vegas 49 pre-fight media day interview, Green praised Makhachev for compiling an impressive win streak in the UFC. However, 'King' Bobby isn't impressed with his opponent's selling abilities. Green said:

"He's a good opponent, I think he's definitely. He's been on this win streak, you know, he is championship material, according to wins, you know, if we're going to talk about just wins. But I feel like, when it comes to this MMA stuff, it's what product you selling. I always tell all my young fighters that, 'What kind of product you're selling?' Because we're all selling something, you know, and the public's gonna buy the best thing they can find. With Islam, he does what he does but to be honest, it's kind of boring."

Check out Green speaking to the media ahead of UFC Vegas 49:

Khabib Nurmagomedov has admitted that Islam Makhachev won't be underestimating Bobby Green at UFC Vegas 49

In a recent breakdown, Khabib Nurmagomedov suggested that he and the rest of Islam Makhachev's team aren't underestimating Bobby Green by any means. 'The Eagle' has claimed that he and Makhachev watched Green's fights in the lead-up to UFC Vegas 49.

Nurmagomedov said the following:

"There will be no underestimating from our side. Islam and I have had long discussions about him, watched his fights. Bobby Green won't be underestimated, because he's a very interesting, psychologically strong, tough fighter."

Check out Khabib Nurmagomedov's breakdown of Makhachev vs. Green [2:45-4:10]:

Green is fresh off a win over Nasrat Haqparast and will aim to get his hand raised once again after his fight at UFC 271. Meanwhile, Makhachev has been on an unbeaten run for several years and could be looking at a title shot should he come out victorious this Saturday.

