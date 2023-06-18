“Body felt dead” - When ex-UFC star Paige VanZant revealed disturbing details of past sexual assault

Paige VanZant, the former UFC star, bravely opened up about the painful chapters of her past.

In her captivating memoir, 'Rise', published in 2019, VanZant dives deep into the chilling details of a life-altering night during her formative teenage years.

At a mere 16 years old, she became a victim of a sexual assault that shattered her sense of self and left her forever transformed. In gut-wrenching prose, VanZant recounts the unimaginable horrors she endured, trapped in a nightmarish reality. She vividly describes the experience:

"They move me around... They change my position. I fail each time I try to resist, my limbs like wet cement on my body, my brain a heavy fog," said VanZant. "I am awake and conscious, but my body feels dead. I know what is happening but can do nothing to stop it. I have no voice or choice but to submit and pray that it ends soon."

The aftermath of the assault plunged VanZant into a deep emotional abyss, where she grappled with thoughts of suicide. She candidly shares the immense pain she endured, explaining that it wasn't a desire to die but rather an overwhelming yearning to escape the excruciating anguish.

Yet, from the darkest depths, VanZant discovered a lifeline in the world of mixed martial arts.

The tenure in the UFC elevated VanZant's profile, amassing a decent record of eight wins and five losses. However, her last bout against Amanda Ribas in 2020 ended in defeat, potentially marking the conclusion of her journey with the promotion. Undeterred, VanZant redirected her focus to bare-knuckled fighting, where she has flourished in BKFC.

Expanding her horizons further, Paige VanZant went on to embark on a new venture, joining the world of professional wrestling by signing with AEW. Making a sensational debut at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view.

What is Paige VanZant's current status with the AEW?

Having inked a deal with Tony Khan's promotion in 2022 amidst an intriguing storyline involving Tay Melo, Paige VanZant showcased her skills in a thrilling mixed match.

Alongside Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky, she clashed against Tay, Frankie Kazarian, and Sammy Guevara at Double or Nothing 2022. However, the former UFC contender has been noticeably absent from the company's events since quite sometime now.

A recent report by Fightful Select indicated that she remains a signed member of AEW's roster, despite the absence of any current creative plans involving her.

