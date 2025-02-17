Bombshell update on Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson drug testing hints at Mike Perry's shocking allegation being right all along

A major update regarding the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight has sent shockwaves across the combat sports realm and beyond. The report has notably hinted that former UFC star and BKFC staple Mike Perry's previous shocking allegations concerning his own fight against Paul might have been true all along.

YouTuber-cum-boxer Paul was set to fight ex-undisputed heavyweight champion boxer Tyson in a heavyweight professional boxing bout in July 2024. Nevertheless, Tyson suffered an ulcer flare-up in late May 2024 and withdrew from the bout. Perry stepped in on short notice and was knocked out by Paul in July.

The Paul-Tyson matchup was rebooked for November 2024 and ended with Paul defeating Tyson via unanimous decision in a relatively low-output fight. Before and after, many lambasted the then-27-year-old Paul for fighting the then-58-year-old Tyson, particularly given Tyson's age and history of health issues (including almost dying earlier in 2024).

Another major question surrounding the matchup was the element of drug testing. Jake Paul has long faced allegations of using steroids/PEDs (Performance Enhancing Drugs).

On ex-UFC bantamweight champion 'Sugar' Sean O'Malley's Timbo Sugarshow Podcast in November 2024, O'Malley and his head coach Tim Welch addressed drug testing while hosting Paul.

Welch questioned whether, given Tyson's age and lifestyle choices, he'd be allowed to use PEDs to boost his testosterone levels to compete professionally. Tyson's previous pro boxing match was in June 2005 and his last exhibition match was in November 2020.

Paul indicated that he and 'Iron' Mike would be tested by the TDLR (Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation), saying:

"Well, I mean, there's like a big panel drug test from the Texas State Commission."

Check out Paul's comments below (21:04):

Here in February 2025, The Mirror reported that Jake Paul and Mike Tyson didn't undergo drug testing for their boxing match. Speaking to Mirror Fighting, a TDLR spokesperson reportedly said:

"There was no drug test on either one. Combative Sports sends for a randomization, neither one was chosen for a drug test."

A worrisome element that many fight fans have pointed out is that Mike Perry previously pointed out that he himself wasn't drug tested for his July 2024 boxing match against Jake Paul. He even suggested that the lack of drug testing in that fight might've been due to Paul allegedly using PEDs. As such, many netizens now believe that 'Platinum' was right all along.

What did Mike Perry say about Jake Paul?

Ahead of the Paul-Tyson fight in November 2024, Mike Perry spoke to Tim Welch and made a surprising claim that he wasn't drug tested for his fight against Paul. 'Platinum' underscored that he was surprised about not being tested against a major celebrity-cum-boxer in such a high-profile showdown.

Perry implied that he'd previously competed against fighters who used PEDs and wasn't making excuses for his defeat but insinuated that Paul wasn't tested either.

Perry said:

"It was the first time I hadn't been drug tested. They tested me for all my fights, except for the Jake Paul fight."

Perry also signaled that if Paul was using PEDs, they'd be top-tier hard-to-detect drugs. He and Welch also speculated whether Tyson would be allowed to use PEDs against Paul.

Watch Perry's comments below (4:28):

