'Bone went through calf muscle and skin' - Chris Weidman shows fans his leg after emergency surgery

Chris Weidman has let fans in on what his leg looks like after emergency surgery.

Former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman took to his official Instagram account to post a video wherein he shows the stitches in his injured leg after his surgery. Fans can watch the video below (Viewer discretion is advised).

Chris Weidman’s Instagram post, which featured the video, had an accompanying statement that read as follows:

“I just undressed my injury. The cut on the back of the calf is from when I stepped down in octagon, and bone went through calf muscle and skin. Special thanks to Dr. Davidson and @heatherlinden from @ufc PI for setting me up with everything I need and hooking me up with dr. Hsu out of Charlotte to get me back on my feet. I was waiting two weeks to take off the dressing, but Dr. Hsu wanted me to do it immediately... I know there are many worried about me, including family friends and fans. I will be good. love you all #ufc261 #recovery #theallamerican”

As noted in the statement, Chris Weidman asserted that he’d just undressed the injury. The video shows stitches on the front side of Weidman’s right leg – above his knee, just below his knee, and just above his foot. Weidman also showed a huge cut on the back of his right leg in the calf area.

Weidman noted in his statement that the cut on his right calf came from when he stepped on his injured leg and the bone went through his calf muscle and skin.

Furthermore, Chris Weidman thanked the doctors and the UFC for the medical assistance he’s received after the injury. The All-American added that he had initially planned to take off the dressing in a couple of weeks, but he’s already done that on the doctor’s advice.

Moreover, Weidman reiterated his gratitude for all the support he’s received from his friends and fans. Weidman reassured them that he’ll be fine and that he loves them all.

Chris Weidman and Uriah Hall’s rematch at UFC 261 ended with Weidman suffering a horrific injury

Uriah Hall (left); Chris Weidman (right)

The UFC 261 (April 24th, 2021) middleweight bout between Chris Weidman and Uriah Hall was a rematch. Weidman had defeated Hall via first-round TKO in 2010, back when both fighters were young up-and-comers.

In the years that followed their first fight, both Weidman and Hall experienced several ups and downs in their respective careers. The All-American and Primetime solidified themselves as UFC mainstays, with Weidman even managing to go on an impressive run as the UFC middleweight champion.

Their UFC 261 fight ended with Chris Weidman suffering a horrific leg injury. The belief is that Weidman is likely to spend several months undergoing physical rehabilitation to fully recover from his injury and get back into fighting shape.

Meanwhile, it’s unclear as to whether or not the fight’s winner, Uriah Hall, will receive a high-ranking opponent for his next fight despite having emerged victorious at UFC 261.