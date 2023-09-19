Bonus-seeking Stamp eager to hand Ham Seo the second KO loss of her career

Over 30 opponents have tried to separate Ham Seo Hee from her consciousness, and so far, only one has succeeded in doing so.

No.1 ranked atomweight contender Stamp Fairtex plans to be the second fighter to knock out the 36-year-old Korean star when they cross swords next week.

At ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham on Prime Video, two of the best female fighters in the world will duke it out for the right to be called the interim ONE atomweight MMA world champion.

The 10-fight spectacle will take place in the promotion’s return to its home base Singapore Indoor Stadium on September 29.

While becoming a three-sport world champion by any means necessary is Stamp’s top priority, she also wants to accomplish the feat in highlight reel-worthy fashion.

After all, the Thai fan favorite knows it would be a huge feather in her cap if she can put away an extremely durable veteran like Ham.

Plus, the $50,000 performance bonus that comes with slick finishes is another great motivator for the Pattaya native.

Stamp told ONE Championship in an exclusive interview:

“If possible, I want to win by KO because I hope to win a bonus too. And I want everyone to see me as the one who can knock Ham out.”

Stamp, a former two-sport world champion, is no stranger to collecting bonuses with her stellar performances inside the Circle.

The pride of Fairtex Traning Center raked in the moolah following her rib-shattering liver kick finish of Alyse Anderson at ONE Fight Night 10 last May.

If Stamp pulls off another stunning knockout against Ham Seo Hee no less, her pockets will remain full, and she’ll have a new shiny golden belt to add to the collection.

