“She’s not decisive enough” – Stamp questions Ham Seo Hee’s lack of finishing power

Former two-sport ONE world champion Stamp Fairtex respects what Ham Seo Hee has achieved in her decorated MMA career.

However, the Thai megastar did nitpick about one aspect of the South Korean’s game ahead of their interim atomweight MMA world title match at ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham on Prime Video.

In an interview with the Singapore-based promotion, Stamp praised Ham’s versatility and her world-class skills in striking and grappling:

“Ham’s strength is her precision left hand. She always follows her punches with a takedown or body lock.”

The 26-year-old fan favorite, though, questioned ‘Hamzzang’s fight-ending capabilities, or in this case, her lack thereof. Stamp continued:

“Her weakness? I think she still hesitates to finish her opponent. She’s not decisive enough.”

With 34 career matches to her name, Ham Seo Hee is indeed one of the most experienced active fighters in women’s MMA today. However, out of her 26 career victories, 19 of those have gone the distance.

Ham is 3-0 under the world’s largest martial arts organization, holding two wins over Denice Zamboanga and a decisive victory against Itsuki Hirata in her previous outing at ONE Fight Night 8 last March.

By the looks of it, Stamp is not impressed by Ham’s inability to put away her opponents.

After all, the Pattaya native is a proven finisher of the highest order, using her crushing striking arsenal to deliver the killing blow in a multitude of ways.

We’ve seen just how devastating the baby-faced Stamp can be in her US debut at ONE Fight Night 10 last May, where she folded Alyse Anderson like a lawn chair with one pinpoint kick to the liver.

Will Stamp be able to hand Ham her second career defeat via knockout?

Our questions will soon be answered at ONE Fight Night 14, which will emanate from Singapore Indoor Stadium on September 29. The entire event is free of charge for Prime Video subscribers in North America.