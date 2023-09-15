“That was my biggest mistake” – Stamp on what went wrong in world title clash versus Angela Lee

Apart from her entertaining dances and affable personality, No.1 ranked atomweight contender Stamp Fairtex is perhaps best known for her innate killer instinct.

The Thai megastar, however, admitted that she failed to capitalize on a golden opportunity at hand when she crossed paths with atomweight MMA queen Angela Lee at ONE X last year.

Stamp’s quest for three-sport supremacy continues in the main event of ONE Fight Night 14 against the dangerous Ham Seo Hee.

If she completes the task at hand, the 25-year-old will leave Singapore Indoor Stadium with the interim atomweight MMA gold and the designation as the first ONE athlete to collect world titles in kickboxing, Muay Thai, and MMA.

In hindsight, Stamp could have achieved that remarkable feat sooner if not for a crucial mistake against Lee.

The Atomweight MMA World Grand Prix Champion was on the verge of dethroning ‘Unstoppable’ when she caught her with a debilitating liver shot.

Seeing Lee wounded, the aggressive Thai warrior went for the kill, touching her up with a flurry of head punches that certainly did damage. However, it wasn’t enough to put Lee away.

The ‘mom champ’ eventually weathered the storm and retained her world title by submitting Stamp in the second round.

Rewatch the instant classic between Stamp and Angela Lee below:

In a recent interview with ONE, Stamp bared her regret of opting to head hunt against Lee instead of targeting her compromised body.

“Because that fight, I got a body blow, but I hesitated to follow through on the same spot. I hit her in the face instead, that was my biggest mistake.”

It is worth noting that Lee also did a phenomenal job of defending her body following that assault, making it hard for Stamp to land what could have been a fight-finishing blow.

For sure, the former two-sport world champion gained invaluable experience from that loss which she’ll certainly use against Ham Seo Hee.

Do you think Stamp can finish the job in her second crack at atomweight MMA gold?

Find out at ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham on Prime Video, which will air live on US Primetime free of charge for Prime Video members in North America.