Stamp recalls going through depression after losing her two world titles: “I was utterly devastated”

No.1 ranked atomweight contender Stamp Fairtex is indeed a ray of sunshine wherever she goes.

However, like everyone else, the Thai megastar admits she has also dealt with some dark days in the past.

In a recent interview with the Singapore-based organization, Stamp candidly opened up about the highs and lows of her fighting career so far.

In 2019, she made history and became the promotion’s first-ever two-sport world champion by simultaneously winning the ONE atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing belts.

A year later, the 25-year-old surrendered both world titles, falling short against Janet Todd and Allycia Hellen Rodrigues, respectively.

Making matters worse, Stamp said she also dealt with several hardships in her personal life at the time, which only fed her anxiety and self-doubt even more.

The ONE Women’s Atomweight Grand Prix winner told ONE:

“That time, I was utterly devastated – I lost two golds and was going through a difficult time in my personal life. I felt defeated and felt like I didn’t want to do anything anymore. I wanted to isolate myself and needed some time to think. I really was not okay.”

We’ve all seen the strength of Stamp’s mental fortitude inside the Circle, and she also used that same spirit to pick herself right back up out of it.

After dealing with her personal demons, the pride of Fairtex Training Center came back better than before with a renewed sense of focus on mixed martial arts.

On September 29, Stamp will look to achieve the improbable and become ONE’s first-ever three-sport world champion in the main event of ONE Fight Night 14.

She’ll be duking it out with Ham Seo Hee for the interim atomweight MMA world title at Singapore Indoor Stadium.

The stacked ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham on Prime Video will air live on US Primetime free of charge for Prime Video members in the United States and Canada.